Details on why Shane McMahon was quietly “let go” by the WWE

A closer look at Shane McMahon’s relationship with Vince McMahon. The real reason for his departure from the WWE.

With Vince McMahon’s reputation hanging in the balance after the news surfaced that he allegedly paid a few million to multiple women to hush up his sexual affairs, everything about Vinnie Mac has become a hot topic for discussion. We know that he is on good terms with his daughter Stephanie McMahon as she has taken over as the new CEO of the company. But what about the prodigal son Shane McMahon?

Let’s understand the reason for Shane O’Mac’s absence from the WWE. Shane McMahon is well known as the former producer and an occasional wrestler in the WWE. His notable stint in the company was during the early 2000s when WWF acquired WCW.

Shane has wrestled sporadically with big names in the company. Shane first left WWE in 2009 over certain disagreements with his father and was not seen until 2016. After making his return, Shane did an angle where he was confronting Vince which led to Vince booking a Hell In A Cell match between Shane and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32.

That is when Shane revealed the reason that led to his exit in 2009. “And I wasn’t going to allow a deteriorating business relationship to affect our personal lives, and that’s exactly what was happening. So I decided ‘you know what? I’m not going to do this. I love him too much’ and I decided to leave,” said Shane.

Shane seemingly left the company of his own accord in 2009.

Also read: Details on Vince McMahon’s marriage with Linda McMahon

The falling out after Royal Rumble

Shane McMahon was a surprise entrant in this year’s Royal Rumble. Entering at No. 28, Shane made it to the final three before he was eliminated by Brock Lesnar. Following the Rumble, Shane was quietly “let go” of by the WWE. This led to the fans speculating that the relationship between the father and the son is strained as WWE confirmed that Shane will further play no role in the upcoming PPV events.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Shane’s departure was caused by changes made in the Royal Rumble script. Shane supposedly had “had an idea of what the Rumble was going to be and then a lot of that ended up being changed.”However, Shane’s exit from the company still cannot be construed as falling out with his father. Although they don’t agree on a lot of things, Shane has a “great relationship” with his father according to WWE sources.

“I know that fans want to think that there is this friction between Shane and Vince but their relationship is great. When Shane returned in 2016 it was agreed by everyone that he would only work as a talent. That is what Shane wanted. Shane has other business interests. It was never a secret that he wasn’t involved in the business side of WWE,” said a WWE source.