“Did you call the right number?” – AEW star Brian Cage says he tried to play it cool when WWE released him

Brian Cage is a well-known personality in the arena of AEW. The superstar is also well-known for his stints in Lucha Underground Impact Wrestling. But, there was a time when Brian Cage was a part of WWE.

The company had contracted the wrestler. He worked there between 2008 and 2009 as Kris Logan. The wrestler was roped in there as a part of FCW developmental promotion.

Brian Cage recently made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. Speaking about his release from WWE the wrestler said that he tried to play cool against WWE.

‘Did you call the right number,’ Brian Cage tried to play it cool

“I remember I was waiting on a raise. I was due for a raise. And everyone was talking about, Dr Tom (Prichard) who was the head trainer.

He was like ‘hey, somebody’s getting a call up to go on the road.’

Everyone thought it was me. I missed the call from the office. I was like ‘oh man. Everyone thought it was going to be me, it is going to be me.’

I’m so stoked. I call them back and I’m all excited. They’re like ‘oh hey Brian, how’s it going?’

‘Good good, I was in the gym.’

I’m trying to play it cool. They’re like ‘oh all right. Well, this is kind of the hard part of the job sometimes, but we’re going to have to come to terms with your release,’ said the AEW wrestler.

“And I literally went, not even being a smartass. ‘Did you call the right number?’

I was so in disbelief. I was like ‘what? No!’

It didn’t even cross my mind. They were like ‘oh yeah, sorry.’

I was like ‘what? Why?’

And of course, they always give you a B.S. answer. They said ‘well we think you need to get a little more experience. You’re a little too indy.’

I was like ‘huh. You’re going to release me to get more experience in the indies to not be so indy? Hmm. Okay, sure. That makes a lot of sense.’”

The wrestler also said that WWE did reach out to him. The company reached in the years after his release. He said that the company reached him and asked to make appearances. The appearances included the third season of the original NXT and the 2010 revival of Tough Enough.

