‘I don’t think it’s my fault,’ Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy opens up on a controversy related to WrestleMania 2000

Former WWE and present AEW superstar Matt Hardy opens up on a controversial match that is related to WrestleMania 2000.

One the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, former WWE and present AEW superstar commented about the recently conducted controversial match of AEW. The controversial table match of AEW was conducted between The Hardy Boyz against Butcher and Blade. Presently associated with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the former WWE superstar opened up on the controversial match. He said that it is relatable to WrestleMania 2000.

During the match, it was seen that former WWE superstar Matt Hardy hit a top rope leg drop on Butcher through a table. The move made the commentators think that he was eliminated from the match. The AEW commentators tried to put in together the bits and pieces of the rules. This made it difficult for the wrestlers and the viewers.

It was unable to understand what has to be done to win the match. Even the former WWE superstar, Matt Hardy spoke about the controversial match. He revealed that he had not relayed the rules of the match to the commentators before. Matt Hardy is currently associated with All Elite Wrestling.

‘I don’t think it’s my fault,’

“The reason there was controversy behind this tables match was mainly because of social media. As I’ve said in the past, the best thing about social media is that it gives everybody a voice.

And, the worst thing about social media is it gives everybody a voice. Sometimes there’s just people that comment on things and make things overly difficult. And, I’ll take responsibility for it. Even though technically, I don’t think it’s my fault. I’ll take the heat,” said the AEW wrestler.

Matt Hardy further said, “Apparently we had spoke to the person who was our producer. And, the person in the truck and they were down with the rules. Which was basically to win a tag team tables match in AEW. Much like the Royal Rumble in the 2000 match. Both members of a team have to be put through tables in an offensive manner by the members of the other team and that’s how you win the match.

“Apparently we had given this to the powers at be but it didn’t get transitioned over to the commentators. And they weren’t totally crystal clear on it. They were kind of making it up on the fly as it was going along. I wish I would’ve just went and talked to Tony Schiavone, JR and whoever else during the day of and cleared it up,” said the AEW wrestler.

