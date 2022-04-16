Wrestling

‘I don’t think it’s my fault,’ Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy opens up on a controversy related to WrestleMania 2000

The Sports Rush- Matt Hardy WrestleMania 2000 Controversy
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
OpTic FNS heavily criticizes VCT Masters Reykjavík 2022 format
Next Article
Is MI out of IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians qualification criteria for IPL 2022 playoffs
WWE Latest News
“So he’s like ‘That’s where your character is. That’s where your heat is.” – Sami Zayn details the career-changing guidance he got from Vince McMahon

Ex-WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn spoke about WWE Owner Vince McMahon and revealed the advice…