Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Will Likely Make WWE Comeback at WrestleMania 40

Royal Rumble 2023 was met with mixed reactions among the fans. Although the WWE Universe celebrated Cody Rhodes’ triumphant return, they also clamored to see the return of the Great One, The Rock. The Brahma Bull’s return has been heavily speculated since last year. With WrestleMania 39 going Hollywood, it felt as if nothing could stop the Rock from returning to the ring and working the dream match opposite his cousin Roman Reigns. The 50-year-old was rumored to win the Rumble and face the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

But, now that the Road to WrestleMania has officially begun, and we have a Royal Rumble winner, it is highly unlikely to see Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock at the grandest stage.

Cody Rhodes successfully punched his ticket to face the Tribal Chief at the show of shows, with the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at stake. Although The Rock will not be available to wrestle at this year’s Mania, it is still possible to catch him attending the event. A new report also states that The Rock may work a match at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock has left the door open for WrestleMania 40

It was previously reported that the reason for The Rock’s failure to make his in-ring return was that he could not get in wrestling shape. Although the Hollywood actor always appears to be in phenomenal shape, training for a WrestleMania-caliber match can be very taxing and onerous.

According to Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio, The Rock still could return to WrestleMania 39, but would not compete. Dave Meltzer also added that The Rock has “left the door open for next year”.

Hogan vs Rock – WrestleMania 18 One of the BIGGEST pops of all time! Just listen to the arena explode when Hogan Hulks Up! 🔊😮 pic.twitter.com/lejvNVbrDB — 2000’s WWE (@2000s_WWE) January 12, 2023

While it is gratifying to conjure up the eight-time WWE Champion’s in-ring return at WrestleMania 40, it is also sad that the fans would not get to see the dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns. It is also uncertain if The Rock will wrestle Roman Reigns in 2024.

“Dwayne could be there in some way or fashion.

“Dwayne’s not wrestling anybody else unless it’s a three-second match…. He did not feel that he had the time to get in the shape that he needed to be in to do a WrestleMania-caliber main event, and he left the door open for next year.” Meltzer stated.

Where was The Rock during the Royal Rumble PLE?

The People’s Champ’s absence in the Royal Rumble match poured cold water on the WWE Universe’s fantasy to see an ultimate battle between The Rock and Roman Reigns at the show of shows. Since then, fans have wondered where The Rock was during the Royal Rumble PLE. Turns out, the Hollywood icon was doing what he does best at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

According to his Instagram post, The Rock was busy working out on Saturday Night as he had a flight to catch at 4 am on Sunday morning to Texas, which interestingly, was the same city where the Royal Rumble was organized. It was later revealed that The Rock was in Arlington, Texas, rooting for The Houston Roughnecks.

The Rock is here in Arlington Texas rooting for the Houston Roughnecks! pic.twitter.com/fzE6od7pKs — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 30, 2023

