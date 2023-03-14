It is hard to imagine Judgment Day without Finn Balor, but that was exactly how the faction started. Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest were aligned with Edge, who played the role of the leader of the group. However, he was overthrown in favor of Balor who helped bring out the personality of the individual members. Dominik Mysterio was later added to the group, and it has since blossomed into one of the most over acts in WWE.

Also read: Is Bobby Lashley Moving Away From Bray Wyatt Feud Heading Into WrestleMania 39?

As talented as Edge is, it is hard to imagine the group doing as well as they’ve done with him at the helm. Under him, Judgment Day felt like a second coming of the brood, and The Rated R Superstar has an explanation as to why the group has come into its own without him.

Edge explains why Judgment Day “just wasn’t gonna work” with him as the leader

During an appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Edge stated that the group did not work with him as the leader because the audience was already aware of his character. They knew his backstory both on and off-screen, making the audience turning on him very difficult.

“With Edge at the helm, it’s swimming upstream because we’re trying to get an audience to turn on a character, but they know the backstory to this character, they know the real-life story behind this character, they know Adam’s story,” Edge said.

Edge was replaced by Balor shortly after he brought him to the group. This sparked a rivalry between them that will now conclude at WrestleMania 39.

Edge and Finn Balor will face each other inside Hell in a Cell

Since his exile from the group, Edge has been looking for retribution against Finn Balor, the man who replaced him. The two went to war at Extreme Rules, where the faction attacked Beth Pheonix and forced the Rated R Superstar to admit his defeat.

Reports stated that the two were set to conclude their feud at the Royal Rumble in a Hell in a Cell match. However, Edge’s busy schedule delayed plans.

The two faced each other once again at Elimination Chamber in a mixed tag team match. Edge was partnered by his wife Beth, and Balor had Ripley by his side. This time, the WWE Hall of Famer couple came out victorious.

Balor challenged Edge to a match at WrestleMania last week. On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Edge accepted the challenge with the condition that they fight in a Hell in a Cell match.

Balor agreed before hinting at a possible appearance from his Devil alter ego.

“Edge I’ve been to hell before, and it spit me out, because hell couldn’t handle my demons,” Balor said. “I’ll see you at WrestleMania.”

Click here for more Wrestling News