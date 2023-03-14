HomeSearch

Is Bobby Lashley Moving Away From Bray Wyatt Feud Heading Into WrestleMania 39?

Archie Blade
|Published 14/03/2023

Bobby Lashley Bray Wyatt

Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt
Credits: WWE

Rumors have been circling that Bray Wyatt has walked out of WWE. It was believed that Wyatt and the WWE had creative disagreements, leading to him turning his back on the promotion just days before WrestleMania 39. Subsequent reports have since claimed that the former WWE and Universal Champion is possibly out of action due to an undisclosed physical issue. But what does all of this mean for Bobby Lashley?

The Almighty has been feuding with Wyatt for the last few weeks. In fact, the WWE teased a match between the two at WrestleMania 39. However, nothing has been made official yet and judging by Lashley’s social media activity, the feud may as well be over.

Is Bobby Lashley moving away from Bray Wyatt feud heading into WrestleMania 39?

Bobby Lashley recently took to Twitter, stating that he would not be denied. All his hard work was not for him to not be on the WrestleMania card before adding that someone would face his wrath.


Interestingly, there was no mention of Bray Wyatt, the person he has been feuding with. This has led to speculation that Wyatt may not be able to make it back in time.

WWE already have a back-up plan in place for Bobby Lashley

According to Wrestling Blog, the WWE have already decided on whom the All Mighty will face at WrestleMania 39. The issue, however, is regarding Bray Wyatt and whether they approve or cancel his match. The promotion will have a meeting this week to take a stand on Wyatt and his participation at WrestleMania 39.

With WrestleMania less than three weeks away, this will be a test of Triple H’s leadership. How Triple H steers from unexpected setbacks will determine what kind of leader he will be seen as in the foreseeable future. So far, however, he has done a great job at it.

