“F*** yeah, we’re back in business” – Matt Hardy recalls how Vince McMahon reacted to the WWE return of Hardy Boyz at Wrestlemania 33

Matt Hardy talked about the surprise WWE return of Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33 and how Vince McMahon reaction to their return.

Fans saw Hardy Boyz make their surprise WWE return in 2017 at the showcase of immortals. Not only did they return, but they also won the RAW Tag Team Championship in a Fatal 4-Way ladder match. The WWE return of Matt and Jeff Hardy led to one of the loudest crowd pops in the history of WWE.

It’s an iconic WrestleMania moment. The Hardy Boyz returned to #WWE at WrestleMania 33. And that’s what we’re covering this week in our final edition of #BecomingBROKEN. Do you have any questions for @MATTHARDYBRAND about it? Use #AskMatt and we’ll read it on-air! pic.twitter.com/3sZXsTydYa — The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (@matthardypod) April 4, 2022

Matt Hardy recalls Vince’s Reaction to Hardy Boyz returning to WWE at Wrestlemania 33

Talking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt spoke about how WWE Owner and Chairman Vince McMahon reacted to their WWE return in 2017. Matt recalls Vince expressing his gratitude towards them when they returned backstage. He said:

“We came back through the curtain and I remember he just stood up and he came stuck out his hand, slapped his hands, each of us, pulled us in for a big hug, ‘That was f***ing awesome! That was f***ing awesome! F***! Great! F*** yeah, we’re back in business.’ That was his reaction afterward.”

The Hardy Boyz’ return to WWE also witnessed the duo defeating three other teams to reclaim the RAW Tag Team Championship belts. They beat Big Cass and Enzo Amore, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, and Cesaro and Sheamus in the famous fatal 4-way match.

Matt Hardy admired the kind words said by Vince McMahon backstage

This is no secret that Vince McMahon is honest when it comes to giving feedback to Superstars after their matches. One such WrestleMania instance is when Kevin Owens asked Vince after his match against Chris Jericho. Kevin asked, “Are we good?”, to which WWE Owner simply replied “no”.

Keeping that in mind and given the fact how honest McMahon can be, Matt Hardy knew that the WWE Chairman was genuinely happy and meant it when he praised them:

“It was very kind of him and it was very nice to see that excitement. It’s one of those things, I know him well enough from working with him long enough, it was special. I mean, you can’t deny crowd reaction. Even if the match is not a spectacular masterpiece, if the crowd reaction is there, you have more than done your job.”

While Matt Hardy left the WWE company in March 2020, Jeff Hardy was released by WWE in December 2021. The legendary duo has given numerous memorable performances in WWE. Here’s a glimpse of some of them.

