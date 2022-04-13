“I was pretty pissed off about it” – Kurt Angle was upset with Vince McMahon for changing his WrestleMania moment

Kurt Angle recalled Wrestlemania 33 incident when he was unhappy with WWE Owner Vince McMahon for changing his plans at the last minute.

Vince McMahon is known for making last-minute changes to everything that goes within WWE. So, following his induction into the Hall of Fame in 2017, Kurt Angle was upset about something that Vince had changed. Angle was supposed to appear at WrestleMania 33 to get an ovation from the crowd. But Vince spoiled Angle’s Wrestlemania moment by changing the plans at the last moment.

Vince McMahon changed the Wrestlemania pyros for Kurt Angle

In a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Kurt Angle talked about an incident that happened at Wrestlemania 33. Angle stated that he was supposed to get pyro on his appearance at WrestleMania 33.

But WWE Chairman at the very last moment told Angle that the pyros have been changed. Recalling the incident, Kurt Angle stated:

“Yes, I was pretty pissed off about it too. When I was going out for WrestleMania to be acknowledged as a Hall of Fame inductee, I’m getting ready to go out there, and Vince tells me, ‘hey listen, we’ve got red, white, and blue fireworks for you.”

Hardy Boyz took the pyros that were robbed from Kurt Angle.

This was all because of the surprise return of Hardy Boyz that was also planned for the same night. They were booked to win the tag team titles, and therefore, the pyro was reserved for them instead.

Before Angle entered the ring, McMahon had told him that red, white, and blue fireworks would go off when he will raise his hand. Unfortunately, that did not happen. It was hardy Boyz who got the fireworks.

“I came back from out of the arena to go backstage and I said ‘Vince what happened?’ He said ‘Well, unfortunately, the Hardy Boyz were winning the Tag Team Titles tonight and every World Title match has fireworks but theirs. So I called an audible and I stole yours and I’m giving them to the Hardyz because they’re on the segment after you.’ The Hardyz got the red, white, and blue fireworks, the bastards stole them from me.” He Further Stated.

The Olympian was told not to praise Vince McMahon in his Hall of Fame Speech

The creative team of WWE told Angle not to praise Vince in his speech. It was Mr. McMahon who did not want Angle to praise him during his Hall of Fame speech.

Although Angle was asked to be entertaining by the WWE’s creative team, he had nothing planned for the evening. Eventually, Angle and the creative team put together a funny speech at the very last minute. It included Kurt Angle singing his infamous cowboy song while drinking a bottle of milk.

“We’re telling you now.” .@RealKurtAngle recalls his WWE Hall Of Fame speech becoming a scramble.#TAP: WRESTLEMANIA 33 & 34 is available for ad-free access exclusively on https://t.co/vcYW7EnwnH…… pic.twitter.com/tJJkfaCV5B — The Kurt Angle Show (@TheAnglePod) April 5, 2022

