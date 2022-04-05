“Catch cans not feelings” – Conor McGregor talks about Stone Cold Steve Austin’s WrestleMania Night 2 appearance 

Conor McGregor took shots at Stone Cold and tweeted on his segment with Vince McMahon on Wrestlemania 38 Night 2.

Notorious McGregor never misses a chance to take a dig at WWE. It shows that he is not a huge fancier of pro wrestling. Recently, the former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor tweeted a message to the Texas Rattlesnake Stone Cold in the aftermath of WrestleMania 38. The Irishman tweeted to react to Austin 3:16’s segment with Vince McMahon on Night 2.

Conor tweeted on Stone Cold’s Wrestlemania Night Two Segment with Vince McMahon

WWE chairman Vince McMahon won his match against Pat McAfee on Night Two of Wrestlemania 38. It was all thanks to his protege Austin Theory.

After the match, both went on to cherish their win in the ring. But Stone Cold Steve Austin came and delivered a Stunner on Theory. He then hit one on Mr. McMahon, and finally on McAfee before celebrating with numerous beer cans.

MMA Journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted about Stone Cold’s Wrestlemania Night two appearance and tweeted this:

Ok this is all just tremendous (Also I that’s like 57 beers for Austin in 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/TZszKdKT33 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 4, 2022

Conor McGregor react to this tweet and compared himself to the legendary Stone Cold.

McGregor wrote:

“Me at the Black Forge Inn! Arms like Stone Cold, leave a motherf***er Stone cold. Catch cans not feelings.”

The Notorious McGregor talked about why he was not at this year’s Wrestlemania

Prior to these remarks, The Irishman had also made a tweet earlier and talked about why he chose not to attend WrestleMania 38. Conor McGregor wrote:

“Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why.”

Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022

These remarks angered a lot of WWE Superstars including Drew McIntyre. But his fellow countryman Becky Lynch seemed to have a different view on the tweet.

Big Time Becks lost the Raw Women’s Championship title at the event against Bianca Belair. She replied to Conor’s tweet and asked the ‘Notorious’ McGregor to be in her corner next year.

“Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year?”

Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year? — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 4, 2022

McGregor will be aiming to make history after his UFC return

The Irishman is currently recuperating from a leg injury that he suffered against Dustin Poirier last year at UFC 264. So, McGregor is expected to return to the octagon later this year and create history. He intends to fight Kamaru Usman for the title and wants to become the first-ever three-division champion in the history of UFC.

In his interview with The Mac Life, McGregor said:

“No one has ever obtained three titles in three divisions like I will do if we make this fight [against Usman]…There is history to be made. This game needs to be shaken up. Again. The triple crown has never been done.”

