“Jeff and I found so much comedy in that” – Matt Hardy recalls his and Jeff Hardy’s forgotten 1995 pay-per-view appearance in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently shared his 1995 King of the Ring tournament appearance in WWE and getting knocked out by drink.

‘The Hardy Boyz’ is surely one of the best tag teams in the history of pro wrestling. Both Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have led legendary careers and held the tag-team championships six times in WWE. But, the duo’s first appearance in the company wasn’t as a tag team.

Recently, on his podcast, Matt Hardy shared a moment from the past when ‘The Hardy Boyz’ was not a full-time tag team in WWE. The Former ECW Champion remembered that he and Jeff Hardy got a job to become ‘Royal Guards’ in WWE. Matt also recalled how he almost got knocked out on the show.

Matt Hardy explains how they got the gig in WWE as Royal Guards

While speaking on his ‘The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy‘ podcast, Matt Hardy discussed how he and Jeff Hardy got the chance to work with WWE in 1995. The 6-time WWE tag team champion stated that he and Jeff were hired to work in the 1995 King of the Ring tournament and were excited about the gig.

Matt further disclosed that they were hired just to be the ‘Royal Guards’ in the King of the Ring Tournament. He also made fun of the baggy outfits they had to wear. Both brothers found the whole thing very funny.

“They had these big jester outfits. They were built for big muscle bodybuilder guys that did it the previous years… Jeff and I found so much comedy in that.” Matt further added.

The Hardy Boyz as doormen at the 1995 King of The Ring pic.twitter.com/4Y3668Lu9l — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 11, 2021

The Former ECW recalls almost getting knocked out during the 1995 show

While speaking on his podcast, Matt Hardy shared a funny moment from his unforgettable 1995 appearance. Matt recalled how someone threw a drink at him when he opened the door. He said:

“I remember opening a door, and someone threw a drink down, like a fountain drink. It was just packed with ice and hard as a rock and hit me in the head. I remember it almost knocked me unconscious.”

The six-times WWE tag team champion revealed that he and Jeff were instructed to stay still and give no expressions as the royal guards. But, he almost lost consciousness after getting struck by a drink. He further stated that he barely regained his stillness and kept a straight face.

In 2020, Matt Hardy choose not to renew his WWE contract and left the company. Jeff Hardy was also released by WWE last year in December. Both brothers are currently working with the rival promotion All Elite Wrestling(AEW).

