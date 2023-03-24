Fact Check: Did WWE Really Offer YouTuber Lele Pons a $20 Million Deal?

Internet celebrity Lele Pons made a shocking revelation on Logan Paul’s “imPaulsive” podcast that she was offered $20M from WWE. But WWE has denied her claims. Lele Pons is widely known for her work in comedy sketches. The YouTube sensation is also the host of Best Kept Secrets with Lele Pons. The 26-year-old tied the knot with Puerto Rican rapper, Guaynaa. The newlywed couple recently made an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast and discussed their new life together.

During the interview, Logan Paul suggested to Lele to dabble in wrestling. To everybody’s surprise, Lele revealed that she was contacted by the Stamford-based company. What was even more shocking was that the couple claimed that WWE offered Lele $20 Million for signing up with them.

Pons further stated that she refused the offer as she needed to be “mentally prepared” for WWE. A recent report states that Lele Pons’ claims were a little over the top.

WWE has reportedly denied they offered Lele Pons $20 Million

According to Fightful Select, Lele Pons’ claims are false, as the company has seemingly denied that they offered her $20M. It comes as no surprise that Lele Pons was offered a contract by the WWE. But the number she quoted seems to be too big a stretch.

The promotion has been encouraging toward pop culture icons and social media celebrities trying out wrestling. Logan Paul is without a doubt the most successful YouTuber-turned-wrestler.

To the surprise of no one, WWE have denied they offered Lele Pons $20M as she claimed. Full story on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa for subscribers pic.twitter.com/btqkNYcF9V — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 23, 2023

Logan Paul is set to wrestle his first-ever WrestleMania match against the Visionary, Seth Rollins. Aside from Logan Paul, Bad Bunny is also occasionally seen lacing up a pair of boots. The Puerto Rican rapper is slated to host WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico after WrestleMania 39.

Lele Pons reveals how much her wedding cost was

Lele Pons had a star-studded, high-profile wedding on March 4th. Celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Camilla Cabello, Steve Aoki, and many more were seen at the wedding.

Speaking further on the “imPaulsive” podcast, Pons revealed that her wedding cost was around $300,000. Pons also added that her honeymoon was sponsored for free. The couple is flying to Dubai for their honeymoon.

Click here for more wrestling news.