Watch: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Jokes About Having “Guns” in His Car With a Bomb Squad Officer

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Actor Dwayne Johnson before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WWE fans may not have seen The Rock for the last four years, but he has been pretty active elsewhere. In fact, The Great One keeps his fanatics updated through regular social media posts. He often ends up trending on the Internet for the content he shares. Recently, the former 10-time world champion posted a funny video of himself on Instagram. In the video, The Rock could be seen joking about guns with a bomb squad officer.

A common man will always find a security check something to be nervous about. No matter how clean he or she is, the moment will give an uneasy feeling. And if it’s the bomb squad doing the work, nobody will try to fool around.

However, that’s not the case with the former 10-time world champion. Recently, during a security check, The Rock ended up cracking a joke about guns.

“There’s always room for a cheesy joke.” The Rock stated while talking about guns

Last week, the WWE legend delivered a speech before the beginning of the 2023 XFL season. Despite being the owner of the league, he had to go through a routine check-up before entering the stadium.

In a video posted by The Rock himself, a bomb squad officer could be seen asking to park his car and unlock his doors. However, The People’s Champion saw that as an opportunity to crack a cheesy joke.

The Rock gagged and stated that he has a lot of guns in his car. He then flashed his biceps and said, “these kind”. The video shows the bomb squad officer, wearing a bullet-proof vest, having a laugh with The Great One.

The Rock recorded the funny moment and posted it on Instagram with an interesting caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Is there a chance of The Great One making an appearance at this year’s Show of Shows?

Well, fans waited for the WWE return of The Rock throughout the year 2022. In fact, he was rumored to appear at this year’s Royal Rumble, but nothing happened. Since then, dirt sheets have reported that his much-awaited dream match with Roman Reigns will also not be happening anytime soon.

However, there’s still a possibility he could be at WrestleMania 39. In the post-Royal Rumble press conference, Triple H responded positively when asked about The Rock. He stated The Great One can return to WWE anytime, but also claimed he is super busy.

Earlier this month, Dave Melter also noted that the Hollywood megastar could do a short cameo at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. Though all of that is just speculation as nothing has been made official as of now.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.