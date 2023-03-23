Newly-Wed YouTuber Lele Pons Claims WWE Offered Her $20 Million to Sign Up With Them

Internet celebrity, Lele Pons, was offered big money to join WWE. The 26-year-old is best known for her work in comedy sketches alongside a fellow YouTuber, Hannah Stockings. The Venezuelan-American YouTuber recently tied the knot with a Puerto Rican rapper, Guaynaa. The couple recently made an appearance at Logan Paul’s “ImPaulsive” podcast. With over 17 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, Pons is one of the most popular female influencers on the internet.

While speaking on ImPaulsive, Lele spoke about a wide range of topics including marriage, her wedding expenses, and more.

At some point, Logan suggested to her that she should do WWE. To everybody’s surprise, she divulged that WWE reached out to her with a massive offer. The offer that WWE made to her will leave you staggered.

WWE offered Lele Pons $20 Million to sign up with them

It’s no surprise that WWE encourages popular social media influencers and pop culture icons to lace a pair of boots and get a taste of wrestling. Logan Paul is a perfect example of a YouTuber-turned-wrestler.

Lele Pons refused the offer to join WWE due to a lack of confidence. According to her, the sport looks like it takes a lot of energy. She even asked Logan Paul how he deals with it. Thankfully, he did not promote “Prime” to answer that question.

“They reached out to me. I’m not kidding,” said Pons.

Her husband further revealed that Pons was offered a whopping $20 Million by the company. While he was of the opinion that she should have tried, Pons believed that she needed to be “mentally prepared”.

At this point, it’s clear that Pons isn’t willing to put her body on the line for entertainment. But you never know if she prepares herself for it and reaches out to the WWE.

Just married! 💍 Lele Pons & Guaynaa join the boys, Tana & Jeff to

discuss their extravagant $600,000 wedding, proposing in front of 4M

people, shocking cost of her ring, post-wedding album *exclusive*,

turning down $20M from WWE, tipping off the paparazzi for clout & MORE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/h5odg2emfc — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) March 21, 2023

“They can offer me $20 million, it’s not about the money, it really isn’t. Mentally, I want to be prepared. You have to be mentally prepared.”

Logan Paul is going to wrestle his first-ever WrestleMania match

Logan Paul’s run in the WWE has been nothing short of impressive. Paul did not take much time to climb to the top and face the best in the business, Roman Reigns. The 27-year-old is currently working a program with former WWE Champion, Seth Rollins. The duo is slated to slug it out at the Grandest Stage.

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul is set for #WrestleMania in April. pic.twitter.com/py3pCLhJtV — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) March 7, 2023

Paul found himself in the crosshairs of Rollins after he eliminated him in the Royal Rumble match. He further added insult to injury by costing Rollins his match at the Elimination Chamber. If Logan wins at WrestleMania 39 against The Visionary, it will undoubtedly be one of the high points of his career.

