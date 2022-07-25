Female IMPACT wrestler shoots on Benoit on Twitter, says he couldn’t hang with the present-day wrestlers. Details

How good a wrestler was Chris Benoit? Female IMPACT wrestler thinks he couldn’t hang with the modern-day wrestlers in the ring.

In 2007, something tragic and disturbing took the world of pro wrestling by storm. It is known to be the darkest year in pro wrestling. News surfaced that WWE legend Chris Benoit had taken his own life after murdering his wife and 7-year-old son. No one from the wrestling business even remotely saw this coming as Benoit was never pegged as a violent psychopath by his colleagues.

When WWE learned of his death, the show was called off and the entire episode was dedicated to his loving memory. Fast forward 24 hours later, when the real reason was uncovered, WWE decided to remove Benoit from its records, and to this day, there is a hush-hush on his name.

According to autopsy reports, Benoit’s actions were attributed to brain damage due to multiple concussions and steroid abuse. Since then, WWE has banned his name and holds no responsibility for what he did. The infamous double-murder suicide will forever be an indelible mark in pro wrestling no matter how hard WWE tries to wipe Benoit’s legacy off its existence.

Benoit’s deplorable act has gotten him removed from the old WWE tapings where he wrestled in some of the iconic matches.

Now, it’s as if he never even existed and WWE refused to honor a killer by inducting him into the Hall of Fame. While most people believe that Benoit is worthy of being inducted into the HOF because of his technicality and tenaciousness as a wrestler, WWE will never seem to have a change of heart.

A lot of WWE legends have opined on the matter and spoken of Benoit’s character. According to some, he was as good a wrestler as he was a human being. While others have absolutely no respect for what he did in the ring after the incident. His credibility as a wrestler is easily negated by his heinous deed.

Female wrestling star thinks Benoit wasn’t good enough to hang with the present-day wrestlers

IMPACT wrestling’s female wrestler Jordynne Grace recently took shots at Benoit on Twitter where she claimed that he couldn’t hang with the modern-day wrestlers in the ring. Jordynne was expecting to stir up some of the Benoit fans with her Tweet.

This is gonna be the coldest take I ever tweet on this app. I already know y'all gonna be mad. I don't think Benoit could 100% hang with most of the present-day best wrestlers. He would not be able to remember matches. Also may he burn in hell, amen 🙏🏼 https://t.co/h8Ke27DcDl — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) July 7, 2022

She wrote, “This is gonna be the coldest take I ever tweet on this app. I already know y’all gonna be mad. I don’t think Benoit could 100% hang with most of the present-day best wrestlers. He would not be able to remember matches. Also may he burn in hell, amen,”

Former WWE star Gail Kim responded to her Tweet with one of her own defending Benoit’s abilities as a wrestler. Gail Kim admitted to it being controversial and added that Beniot could most certainly swim with the sharks on the tank today.

Controversial for sure. I disagree though with the take of hanging with the best of the best of today. He most certainly could and I saw someone comment Kurt Angle couldn't either. He would mop the floor with everyone. https://t.co/0pP7gdeFnB — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 7, 2022

Kim wrote, “Controversial for sure. I disagree though with the take of hanging with the best of the best of today. He most certainly could and I saw someone comment Kurt Angle couldn’t either. He would mop the floor with everyone,”

As wrestling fans, we cannot deny how brilliant Benoit was in the ring, notwithstanding the crime he committed. Benoit became the World Heavyweight Champion in 2004 WrestleMania XX after defeating Triple H and Shawn Micheals. He most certainly paid his dues to earn the world title.

