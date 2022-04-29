“You are not allowed to dress in our locker room” – The Miz reveals why he was banned from the WWE locker room by Chris Benoit

WWE’s first two-time Grand Slam Champion ‘The Miz’ was once banned from the locker room by WWE legend Chris Benoit.

The incident occurred in 2006 when The Miz was still a newcomer to WWE. The Miz was banned from the locker room by Chris Benoit. The A-Lister said that Benoit told him that he could not use the locker room with his fellow WWE Superstars anymore.

The Miz has since clarified why he was kicked out of the WWE locker room in the early days of his WWE career.

The Miz was banned for eating chicken over referee Scott Armstrong’s bag

In the WWE 24 documentary, the two-time WWE Champion told his side of the story. The Miz explained what happened when Benoit kicked him out of the WWE locker room.

The documentary is focused on The Miz’s WWE career and is available on Peacock and the WWE Network for streaming. While narrating his side, The Miz said:

“One day I was eating a piece of chicken in the locker room. Someone comes in and goes, ‘Dude, you’re eating over my bag.’

And his bag was right there. I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no.’

He goes, ‘Dude, you just got stuff all over my bag.’

I go [shakes head]… I still don’t think I got stuff on his bag, but I was [saying], ‘I’m sorry, I apologize.’

Another person walked in, ‘Oh, you got stuff on his bag? How could you do that? Unbelievable.’ And I thought they were joking.”

WWE24: The Miz, an in-depth honest look into my entire career, is streaming RIGHT NOW on @peacocktv in the US and @wwenetwork worldwide. It is #MustSee and #Awesome ENJOY!!!! pic.twitter.com/4UXdBCSjpd — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 25, 2021

The A-Lister was not allowed to use the WWE locker room for six months

Although The Miz did not say it was Chris Benoit who banned him from the locker room, he recalled what was said to him.

“It was almost like I was taking the chicken and just throwing it in the locker room and just smearing it all over the place and all over the stuff. That’s what I felt like, and I’m appalled.

‘I am so sorry, I did not mean to do it. I’m just trying to do the right thing here.’

And he goes, ‘You are not allowed to dress in our locker room. I think you should just stay out of the locker room,” The Miz added.

The Miz further went on to reveal that he used the same restroom that was used by the WWE fans. Former WWE Superstars Mark Henry and Zack Ryder revealed that they even saw The Miz changing in the Janitor’s Closet during the WWE shows.

Finally, after six months, The Miz faced The Undertaker in the ring. From that day on, The Miz was permitted by The Undertaker to use the WWE locker room alongside other superstars.

