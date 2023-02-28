HomeSearch

Finn Balor Could Bring Back the Demon at WrestleMania 39 Against Edge

Archie Blade
|Published 28/02/2023

Finn Balor The Demon WrestleMania 39

Finn Balor in his Demon persona
Credits: WWE

Finn Balor and Edge have been in a feud with each other for almost a year now. Edge created Judgment Day for himself, but Balor turned them to his side and kicked the WWE Hall of Famer out of the group. They have since feuded on numerous occasions with each other and will do so once again at WrestleMania 39. However, if reports are to be believed, Balor will not walk out as the charismatic and funny leader of Judgment Day, but as The Demon instead.

In the past Balor has relied on his demon persona whenever an opponent becomes too hard for him to handle and Edge certainly qualifies as one. Balor has picked his wins during their feud. However, he has not been able to completely put him away for good. But that may just very well happen at the show of shows.

Finn Balor could bring back The Demon at WrestleMania 39 against Edge

According to WRKD Wrestling, there have been talks in the WWE for Finn Balor to bring back the Demon persona in his match against Edge at WrestleMania 39.

Interestingly, Balor’s challenge to Edge also seems to imply that he has one more trick up his sleeve, that trick being the Demon himself.

While calling out Edge for a match at WrestleMania, Balor said:

“The Prince, he’s playing chess and there’s still one more move. So if you accept my challenge, I end this at WrestleMania. Checkmate.”

During his stay in the WWE and NXT, Balor has portrayed every alignment possible. He has been a face, heel and even a tweener. However, despite the name suggesting otherwise, the Demon has always exclusively been face. It will be interesting to see how a heel demon fares and will there be any difference in the presentation.

