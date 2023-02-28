WWE’s Initial Plans For Ronda Rousey Regarding WrestleMania 39 Revealed

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey celebrates after winning the women s Royal Rumble match during the Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

There was a time when WWE booked Ronda Rousey as one of its main attractions heading into WrestleMania. In fact, whenever she appeared at the megaevent, there used to be a championship on the line. However, if you talk about WrestleMania 39, it seems WWE is yet to sort out its plans for Ronda Rousey. Believe it or not, as of now, she is not even on the cards for the Showcase of Immortals.

This year’s WrestleMania will see Bianca Belair defending her RAW Women’s Title against “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka. As to the SmackDown Title, the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge Charlotte Flair. However, a recent report claims instead of The Queen, it could have been The Baddest Woman On The Planet.

Both Women’s Title Matches at #WrestleMania39 about to SLAP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6QHtgL3NcN — Jay Carson (@FreeWrestleMind) February 19, 2023

WWE initially had planned Ronda Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39

Recently, Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp shed light on the original plans WWE had for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39. According to him, she was the initial choice to fight Rhea Ripley at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. However, the plans were changed by the end of 2022.

In the report, Sean Sapp noted that by November last year, Ronda Rousey was slated to hold the SmackDown Women’s Title until WrestleMania 39. Rhea Ripley, who recently won the women’s Royal Rumble, would have then challenged her.

However, after she took time off and the championship went to Charlotte at the very last minute, creative plans changed too.

“Dating back to November [2022], the creative plans for the Royal Rumble [2023] winner were effectively set. Rhea Ripley was set to win, and challenge the Smackdown Women’s Champion. At that time, it looked like that would be Ronda Rousey, who was slated to hold the Smackdown Title until April. When [Ronda] Rousey took time off, and Charlotte [Flair] won the championship last minute, creative plans were changed…” Sean Ross stated.

Rousey was, in fact, holding the blue brand’s women’s title until the 30 December 2022, episode of SmackDown. However, on the show, Charlotte made a surprise return and ended up winning the title as well. After that, the former champion was out of action for a while and didn’t even appear at Royal Rumble 2023.

Some reports claim WWE might put her in the women’s tag team championship match this year

In the past, Ronda Rousey has expressed her desire to work in the tag team division. In fact, during the last title reign, she was accompanied by Shayna Baszler. Moreover, two weeks ago, when Rousey made her return to SmackDown, she immediately joined her partner.

Last week, Dave Meltzer asserted WWE could change the women’s tag team champions to set a big WrestleMania match. He noted that Lita and Becky Lynch might defeat Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky this week on RAW. According to him, Lita and Lita vs Rousey and Baszler will be a bigger match at the shows of shows.

Well, new women’s tag team champions were crowned on the recent edition of Monday Night RAW. Though as of now, there is no sign that they will face Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 39.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.