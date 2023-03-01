Former AEW World Champion Says He Has “Zero Interest” in Returning to WWE

Wrestling legend Chris Jericho was undoubtedly a mainstay in WWE throughout his over 20-year-long stint. While wrestling fans believe that Y2J should go back to WWE for the closure of his career, the former Undisputed WWE Champion thinks otherwise. Jericho joined AEW during its inception in 2019. From the time AEW came to be, Jericho has been instrumental in his contribution to Tony Khan’s company. Aside from wrestling, Jericho also plays the role of a mentor backstage.

Within a span of five years, the wrestling legend has achieved so much in AEW. While speaking with the Daily Star, the former AEW World Champion claimed that AEW is a place to be for him, whereas WWE isn’t.

Make no mistake, The Ocho has a very healthy relationship with Hunter and Vince but, AEW is now his home, and he intends to complete his wrestling career there.

Chris Jericho says he has “zero interest” in returning to WWE

Jericho has recognized how the modus operandi of WWE is different from AEW. And, he likes the way AEW works better. Further, during the interview, Jericho made it clear that he never intends to return to WWE but rather wants to finish his career in AEW.

The former ROH Champion also noted that initially he never thought he’d leave WWE but, his debut in NJPW revealed the “fun side of wrestling” for him.

Chris Jericho talked ending his career with #AEW “I don’t see why it wouldn’t be. I don’t hold a torch for WWE. To me, that’s not ‘the place to be’. AEW is the place to be. It really is. I’ve been in WWE. I know how it works. They work that way, I don’t care if Vince is there,… https://t.co/RMdF72bFul pic.twitter.com/OBikXGmout — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) February 28, 2023

“I never thought that I wouldn’t finish my career with WWE, but things happened, and I was just like ‘I want to go to Japan and do this match [with NJPW]’ and it opened up a whole new world for me. It was like, ‘oh my gosh, this is the fun side of wrestling again!’

Business is business and there’s always ups and downs, but I have zero interest in ever going back to WWE.”

Chris Jericho recalled a hilarious Vince McMahon story 😅 pic.twitter.com/C8q3bxOQaF — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 14, 2020

Jericho takes pride in what he has accomplished so far in AEW. Although he has the same love and respect for Vince McMahon, loyalty can only go so far. At the end of the day, the 52-year-old veteran has to look out for himself. It’s also worth noting that, unlike WWE, AEW is reportedly lighter on schedule and travel.

Chris Jericho signed a three-year contract with AEW last year

Fozzy’s rockstar had his contract extended last year in October. His new contract requires him to wear multiple hats. Besides being a wrestler, Jericho has taken up the role of a backstage producer and a creative advisor. Jericho told the Daily star that he isn’t certain when he would quit wrestling and be involved in production exclusively.

Without a doubt, Jericho looks great for his age. Unlike most wrestlers, at 52, Jericho moves like he is in his thirties. We don’t know if his secret is DDP yoga or if he’s just blessed to have a longer career, but it’s safe to bet that his career is far from over as a wrestler.

