Former Diva Set to Be First Female Inductee Into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023

WrestleMania 39 is less than three weeks away now. The WWE Hall of Fame is scheduled to take place a night prior. So far, the WWE has only announced one name in Rey Mysterio. A few more names such as The Great Muta are expected to join the list in the coming days, but nothing has been made official so far. It appears that a former Diva is also set to be added to the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class as well.

The Hall of Fame was created to honor the legends that have left their mark in the business. Almost every wrestler strives to make it to the list one day, and if all goes well, then this particular Diva is well worth her spot in the Hall of Fame.

Former Diva rumored to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023

According to a report from Pwinsider.com, WWE is “very close” to finalizing a deal with Stacy Keibler. The report adds that Keibler has been in negotiations with the WWE for several weeks now.

The deal is said to be almost finalized, with a 99% chance of it being completed. However, as of last Friday, the deal is yet to be finalized.

If the deal goes through, she will be the first female member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Stacy Keibler joined WCW back in 1999 as a part of the Nitro Girls. She later entered into an on-screen relationship with David Flair.

Keibler moved to WWE after Vince McMahon purchased WCW. During her time at the Stamford based promotion, she managed several wrestlers and tag teams such as Dudley Boyz, Test, Scott Steiner, The Hurricane, Rosey, and others.

While she did not win any championships during her wrestling days, she was a massive fan favorite before moving to modeling and acting.

Hulk Hogan names two wrestlers he wants to see in the Hall of Fame

Hulk Hogan recently posted a video on his social media account where he pitched for The Fabulous Rougeaus of Jacques and Raymond Rougeau to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The pair were a tag team in the WWE for four years from 1986 to 90 before Jacques pursued a singles career as the Mountie. He even won the world title once, before winning the tag team championship thrice with Pierre Ouellet as The Quebecers.

Advocating for their entry into the Hall of Fame, Hogan said:

“I was really curious who the first inductee into the 2023 Hall of Fame was. It was Rey Mysterio. No one is more deserving.

But then I thought, who could be next? My first thought was one of the great tag teams of all time, The Rougeaus Brothers.

Jacques Rougheaus and his brother Raymond Rougeau, need to be in the Hall of Fame. I’m voting for them. Hopefully, they will be the next inductees into the Hall of Fame.”

