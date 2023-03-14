Triple H Is Reportedly Aiming to Create a Number of Memorable “Moments” at WrestleMania 39

This year’s Showcase of immortals is going to be a spectacle as it is set to take place in Hollywood. It will also be the first WrestleMania under the full creative control of Triple H. And just like all his pay-per-views so far, The Game has some big plans for The Grandest Stage of Them All as well. As a matter of fact, the new creative head is desiring to create memorable moments at WrestleMania 39.

Over the years, WWE fans have witnessed several unforgettable moments at the Show of Shows. Be it The Undertaker’s undefeated streak or the first-ever Money In The Bank, the mega event was the place where all of that happened. Well, if Xero News’ recent report is true, this year’s won’t be any different.

At WrestleMania 39, Triple H wants to create moments “that will be remembered”

Recently, Xero News took to Twitter and shed light on the big plans Triple H has regarding this year’s Showcase of Immortals. The report stated that The Game wants to make WrestleMania moments that fans will remember for a long time.

Xero News also revealed how the Creative Head of WWE aims to accomplish that. It noted that WrestleMania 39 will feature moments like Brock Lesnar hitting an F5 on 7’3″ 403-pound Omos.

Another memorable moment that fans might see at this year’s WrestleMania is Trish Stratus turning heel. The “Quintessential Diva” is scheduled to team with Becky Lynch and Lita to face The Damage CTRL at the mega event.

John Cena versus Austin Theory for the US Title will also reportedly feature a moment to remember. The match is already reported to be a ‘passing the torch’ moment for the current champion.

WWE recently announced Edge vs. Fin Balor in a Hell in a Cell for this year’s Showcase of Immortals

WrestleMania is all about moments, and WWE has one more match that can live up to the expectations. On this week’s Monday Night RAW, it was finally announced that Edge versus Fin Balor will happen at WrestleMania 39. And as expected, the two men will go one-on-one in a Hell in a Cell match.

Nevertheless, there are rumors that Fin Balor might be bringing back his Demon persona for the match. Even he hinted at the same during his segment with Edge on RAW. Well, considering this and the above report, fans can expect some memorable WrestleMania moments at WrestleMania 39.

