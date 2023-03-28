Former Women’s Champion Debunks Rumor That She Is Leaving WWE After WrestleMania 39 – “This Is the First Time I Have Ever Heard About This”

There are always backstage rumors circulating on the internet regardless of whether it is true or not. This happens more often during WrestleMania season, when the interest in wrestling is at its peak. One such regarding Nikki Cross made it to the internet that claimed that the former RAW Women’s Champion would take time off from WWE after WrestleMania 39.

The rumor stated that she would do so in order to pursue a PhD. However, Nikki Cross has herself denied the rumors, stating that it was the first time she was actually hearing about it.

Nikki Cross debunks rumor that she is leaving WWE after WrestleMania 39

Nikki Cross responded to a tweet by a fan that claimed she would be leaving the WWE after WrestleMania to pursue higher studies. Cross responded to it by saying that it wasn’t true. She stated that she would actually finish her masters in May and if he decided to pursue her PHD after it, she wouldn’t take time off wrestling for it.

She wrote:

“Hello. I hope you are well. this is not true. This is the first time I have ever heard about this. Pretty sure I’m a reliable source. If I choose to pursue a PHD after my completing my masters in May, I wouldn’t take time off wrestling. I would do both. Just to clarify.”

Nikki Cross has had a topsy-turvy career in the WWE so far

Nikki Cross was one of the most exciting talents during her stay in NXT. However, her move to the roster has been far from consistent. Like most NXT call ups at the time, she was all over the place before she formed a team with Alexa Bliss.

Together they won the Women’s Tag Team Championships twice but split after Bliss crossed over to a storyline with Bray Wyatt and the Fiend.

Back in 2021, Cross debuted her Almost a Superhero gimmick, Nikki Ash. Her commitment to the character helped her earn the Money in the Bank contract, which she successfully cashed in against Charlotte Flair to win the RAW Women’s Championship, her first singles WWE title.

She later partnered with Rhea Ripley to win the Women’s Tag Titles for a third time in her career.

Cross was also the final 24/7 champion, beating Dana Brooke for it before dumping the title in a trash can, rendering it inactive.

Nikki Cross is the only women’s wrestler to compete for all the active women’s championships in the promotion. However, every time it feels like she has some momentum by her side, WWE fails to capitalize on it.

It will be interesting to see if that changes after WrestleMania 39 now that she’s confirmed that she will be staying with the promotion.

