“Was an Unapologetic A****le”: Phil Heath Confesses About His Extreme Champion Mindset

To aim for a reward as prestigious as Mr. Olympia means to have a foolproof champion mindset. Phil Heath was one of the icons who didn’t bother about what others thought as long as he bagged the gold up on stage. He spoke about his mentality and challenges in a recent post, highlighting how the Sandow made him into a laser-focused giant.

Heath’s Instagram post features a video of him training while talking about how his intense workout will eventually make it easy for him to win. In a detailed caption, he revealed his mindset, which was his focus only on winning. In the process, he didn’t care if he was being rude or distant toward people and fellow competitors as long as he knew he was bound to win.

While fans know Heath for his number of titles and dedication to the sport, his penchant for banter during competitions almost got him a controversial rep. His rivalry with bodybuilding icon Kai Greene led to some serious exchange of arguments and debates. While things have been better, and Heath has mellowed down since stepping away from the stage, he looks back at his feisty self with pride.

The reason for his unabashedly loud and proud personality was simple – he wanted fans to remember him, whether in distaste or with respect. At the time, Heath was more concerned about leaving a strong impression than devising ways to impress, which gave him the edgy personality that many associated him with.

“7 Years of Domination to hold the one and only Title as Mr.Olympia. I was an unapologetic a****le who talked that shit and lived up to it.”

Heath went through arduous hours of training with popular coach Hany Rambod to become the best version of himself. Throughout the process, he ended up as the unbeaten champion for seven years, which may have turned into an eyesore for some.

“I didn’t care if y’all were tired of seeing me hold up that Sandow trophy. I only care about Winning and all Champions who have ever made history, also only care about Winning.”

After all these years, one can still spot the spark to win in his eye. Despite years being away from the stage, his story of struggles to success inspired several to embark upon their fitness journey. Yet, he once admitted that he would never compare himself with anyone else.

Phil Heath once admitted to championing self-comparison over trying to be someone else

Seven years of winning the Mr. Olympia competition meant that Heath was one of the best of the lot. His prime years mainly consisted of him working hard and putting his blood, sweat, and tears to dominate the stage.

Therefore, it was clear that there was no room for comparison between the best and anyone else who tried coming closer to him. In an interview with Piers Morgan, he talked about how he pushed himself to be the best by upping his previous version. This way, he would constantly outdo himself and go on to win the Sandow.