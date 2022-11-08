Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon Spotted Dining With a Mystery Woman

Vince McMahon has been absent from WWE since he announced his retirement earlier this year in July. The last time he was seen in a public place was in August, on the night of his 77th birthday. Back then, Vince McMahon was spotted alongside a mystery woman whose identity is still unknown. Now, after almost two and a half months, he was seen again by a WWE fan.

Earlier this year, the ex-WWE CEO was involved in a hush money scandal which eventually became the reason for his departure. Vince McMahon was accused of paying $12 Million to four female employees to cover his sexual misconduct. Following the whole controversy, the former WWE Chairman had to retire from his post.

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

However, Mr. McMahon has been going viral on the internet once again. Though this time, it is because of his recent public appearance with an unknown person.

Vince McMahon was seen at a restaurant with a mystery woman

It seems that Vince McMahon is having a nice time after resigning from his WWE duties. Since his departure, this is the second time the 77-year-old has been glimpsed in a public place.

This Monday, a fan spotted the former Chairman of WWE at a diner in New York City. Vince McMahon was seen enjoying his dinner with the same woman who accompanied him on his birthday. The fan managed to click a photograph which he posted online later.

As of now, there are no additional details regarding the mystery woman and why Vince McMahon was at the restaurant. Considering the fact that he no longer lives with his wife, the mystery lady could be his new girlfriend. Though nothing is confirmed yet.

Vince McMahon will not be returning to WWE in any capacity

During the recent Q3 Earnings Call, WWE announced the investigation into Vince McMahon’s hush money scandal has finished. It was also revealed that the whole probe cost the company more than $19 Million. Moreover, the ex-WWE CEO has agreed to pay the probe expenses that are not covered by the insurance.

As far as his comeback is concerned, it is almost confirmed that Vince McMahon will not be returning. Although the investigation is over, he will still not be involved in any day-to-day activities of WWE. In fact, backstage morale has been high since his departure. Though he is still the major stockholder in the company. Other than that, he is completely out of WWE.

