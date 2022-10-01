“They Were Talking About How They Were Going to Off Me” – Vince McMahon Once Revealed How WWE Hall of Famer Overheard Plot to Kill the WWE Patriarch

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee show, Vince McMahon talked about the death threats he received and shared an interesting story.

Vince McMahon, one of the biggest names in pro wrestling, is the one who upgraded wrestling from a regional level to a global spectacle. He ran his business successfully for more than 4 decades, beating every rival that tried to step up. In doing so, the 77-year-old confronted many rival promoters and received a lot of death threats.

Earlier this year in March, Mr. McMahon appeared on Pat McAfee’s show where he opened up about a lot of personal stuff. The former CEO discussed his journey in the business and all the things that he went through. Vince also shared an incident where his rivals were planning and plotting to kill him.

Vince McMahon spoke about the death threats he received

During the 80s, pro wrestling in the US was divided into territories. So, with promoters trying to get on the top, they used to do whatever they could to get the best wrestlers. Vince McMahon, who was rising quickly, did anger a lot of those millionaires.

While speaking on the show, Mr. McMahon recalled the early days of WWE and also discussed those territory wars. When Vince purchased WWWF from his father and turned it into WWE, he did receive a lot of death threats during that period.

Mr. McMahon felt that if someone could kill the President of the US, he could do that to him easily. So, he never bothered about the threats and never even hired bodyguards for himself. Though he did talk about an instance where Jim Ross heard the plan of his rivals.

The former CEO shared an interesting story about legendary commentator Jim Ross

Talking about the death threats, Vince McMahon shared an old conversation he had with former WWE commentator Jim Ross. Before signing with WWE, Ross was also an active member during the territory war.

During one of those meetings, Ross heard an interesting discussion in the men’s room. Vince stated that four promoters were plotting to kill him. They were discussing who to hire so that they could put an end to their competitor.

“They were talking about how they were going to off me,” McMahon said. “‘This guy knows this guy, I know a guy who can do this, this guy [carried out a hit], it was really impressive.’

They all know people, so they’re all talking about who was going to off me.”

Jim Ross, who had nothing to do with any of that, got caught up in that. He feared becoming an accessory to murder. Therefore, he quietly put his feet on the pot so that nobody could see him there.

“So, imagine Jim Ross, he doesn’t give a sh*t about Vince McMahon… He hears this and thinks he’s gonna be an accessory to murder. He takes one foot, puts it on the seat. Takes the other one, puts it on the seat, so now they can’t see his feet below the stall,” Vince McMahon recalled.

Well, the incident took place before Jim Ross signed with WWE. Vince revealed that the legendary commentator shared the whole incident five years after working with him.

Nevertheless, he retired from WWE on July 22 and is no longer linked with the product. Still, Good or Bad, the 77-year-old will always be credited for where WWE is today. Though, he would have wished to retire under better circumstances.

