Sami Zayn is scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber. This is a quite the step up in his career, and a lot of this has to do with the work he’s put in with the Bloodline. Since his alignment with the Tribal Chief and his family, Zayn has pulled all stops and become one of the most must see attractions on WWE TV. So much so, that there is a large section of the crowd that wants to actually see him topple Reigns off his pedestal. The overwhelming support he has received from the fans has prompted comparisons with Daniel Bryan.

Also read: Cody Rhodes Explains How He Is a Different Locker Room Leader Than John Cena

The now AEW superstar was inserted in the main event of WrestleMania 30 after the fans forced WWE’s hands. Dave Batista won the Royal Rumble that year, but ended up sharing his world title opportunity against Randy Orton with Bryan because of fan support.

Sami Zayn compares Bloodline storyline with Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania 30 movement

During a recent appearance on “The Sick Podcast” with Tony Marinaro, Sami Zayn talked about the similarities in his current rise to the top with Daniel Bryan’s. Just like Bryan, Zayn did not win the Royal Rumble. That achievement went to Cody Rhodes but just like it was with Bryan, fans are demanding for Zayn to be involved in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

“I think the commonality there is just that it’s something that the audience kind of did on their own,” Zayn said. “I think any time you have the audience driving the emotion and not the creative direction driving where they’d like that emotion to be, it’s just a much deeper connection when they’re the ones choosing it and not being told hey, choose this, I think they just appreciate it more and get into it more.”

The difference between the two storylines, however, is that, unlike Dave Batista, the fans are not sour on Cody Rhodes. In fact, there are many who believe that the American Nightmare is just as deserving to complete his story at the Grandest stage of all.

Elimination Chamber will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada this weekend on Saturday, February 18, 2023. This is the second Elimination Chamber PPV to take place outside of the United States and the first in Canada.

Cody Rhodes does not mind sharing the challengers spot with Sami Zayn

Cody Rhodes is the rightful challenger to Roman Reigns after winning the 30-man Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare will fight for the title that eluded his father and elder brother. However, he is aware that there is a great demand for Sami Zayn to be in his spot instead.

This, however, doesn’t bother him. If anything, he thinks it is great that the WWE now has two legitimate contenders when at one point they didn’t have any.

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, the Royal Rumble winner explained he didn’t mind facing Reigns, Zayn or both of them at once in the main event of WrestleMania 39. He asked the fans to enjoy the story they were being served, before adding that he did not begrudge Sami Zayn for “getting super hot.”

WrestleMania 39 will emanate from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 1 and 2, 2023.

Click here for more Wrestling News