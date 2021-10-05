“Taking the Universal Championship would be the biggest moment” – Former WWE Champion wants to take Roman Reigns down

Former WWE Champion wants to take Roman Reigns down. The Tribal Chief has been the Universal Champion for over a year now.

Roman Reigns made his WWE return at SummerSlam last year where he unleashed a new side to himself and laid waste to both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. He quickly won the Universal Champion and has held on to that title for more than a year now.

In the process, Reigns has lifted his career to new heights performing at levels complimenting his status as the top guy in the promotion. So many have come and tried to dethrone him but none have done it yet. Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Edge, John Cena and Finn Balor have all failed but there is one person who believes he can very well do it.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre wants to take Roman Reigns down

During a conversation with Kayla Braxton on Talking Smack, Drew McIntyre revealed that he wants to beat Roman Reigns and win the Universal Championship from him. The Scottish Warrior has won the WWE Championship twice in his career but believes that beating Reigns would be a bigger accomplishment.

“It would mean a lot to me. You know it’s interesting, Roman and I have quite the history since I’ve returned to WWE and perhaps the roles are a little bit reversed. I’ve been watching what Roman’s been doing over this past year and I might not like how he does things a lot of the time but he is operating at a different level. He always talks about these levels, and right now he is at the absolute top.

“I want Roman, I want that match. I tangled with him last year. He needed a bit of help to get that victory, but I know I can take him down. As much as winning those two WWE Championships meant to me, where Roman’s at right now, taking him down, taking the Universal Championship would be the biggest moment of Drew McIntyre’s career.”



McIntyre could have his wish soon. He was recently drafted to SmackDown on Night 1 of the WWE Draft. With both stars on the same brand, it should be a matter of time before they have their rematch.

It will be interesting to see if McIntyre manages to overcome the Tribal Chief this time or will Reigns continue to reign supreme as the Universal Champion.

