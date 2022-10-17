Former WWE Star Says He Would Beat Adam Cole “To Death With His Legs”

Former WWE star says he would beat AEW star Adam Cole “to death with his legs” and rip his arms and clap his ears with it.

EC3 was one of the most promising NXT signings. However, things didn’t go too well for him once he moved to the main roster. Adam Cole on the other hand, stayed at NXT for his entire WWE career before moving on to AEW as a cult figure among the WWE faithful.

While the two have met a few times in the ring, EC3 is convinced that he can make easy work of the former NXT Champion. During a recent appearance on the “The Wrestling Outlaws” podcast, he spoke in gruesome detail what he would do to Adam Cole if they were the two men left on earth and were fighting for the last piece of meat.

Former WWE star EC3 says he would beat Adam Cole “to death with his legs”

EC3 spoke about how Cole looked like his neighbor Kurt. He praised Kurt for being a hell of a guy before claiming that he could rip his throat out.

“If Adam — if we were the last men on earth and only one of us is getting that last piece of meat to eat. I would destroy him,” EC3 said. “I would beat him to death with his legs. I’d rip his arms off and I would clap his ears like he didn’t stand a chance against me.”

What are EC3 and Adam Cole Up to these days?

EC3 was let go of by the WWE during the pandemic back in April 2020. He has since founded his own wrestling promotion, “Control Your Narrative.”

He also performs for NWA. EC3 will wrestle Thom Latimer on the NWA Hard Times 3 card next month.

Adam Cole left the WWE back in August last year and debuted for AEW a month later at AEW All Out. While he is yet to win a championship there, he has challenged for the world title a few times already.

He is currently out with an injury. Cole suffered a concussion at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. However, there are concerning reports that fans may have already seen the last of him.

