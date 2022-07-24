Former WWE superstar Adam Cole spills WWE’s plans for the Undisputed Era during his time with the company

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole revealed WWE’s plans to expand the faction of the Undisputed Era which was originally supposed to be limited to only three members.

When it comes to iconic stables in the WWE, a team of 4 has proven to be a lucky number. From the Four Horsemen to Evolution, four is a good number to dominate the entire roster. Former WWE superstar Adam Cole recently revealed on “The Kurt Angle Show” the original plans for his former stable in the WWE, The Undisputed Era.

The group was formed in 2017 in NXT and spanned for almost 5 years before splitting in 2021. Adam Cole who is currently an All-Elite stated that initially it was supposed to be a group of three. Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly. Roderick Strong was added to the equation after Bobby Fish was on the shelf due to an injury.

However, before Roderick was added, WWE was compliant with Adam Cole who had made it clear that it cannot be a group that expands. After Bobby’s injury, the members of the stable made exceptions and welcomed their newest addition to the team.

“The three of us were kinda off to ourselves,” Cole said, “and we said to ourselves, ‘I know we said we don’t want anyone else in the group, but Roderick Strong would be perfect,’” highlighting the fact that “we’re all buddies with him.”

According to Cole who was the leader, Roderick’s addition to the faction is when their team truly took off and all four men were able to hit it off because of similar interests. However, WWE reportedly believed that there was room for more members.

Adam couldn’t recall the names of the other wrestlers that the company pitched to the stable. While Cole pointed out that the company had expressed expanding the group, he also made it clear that there was no pressure and it was up to the original members of the group to take a call.

After their split, the first three members of the group left the company and are currently signed to AEW.

From The Undisputed Era to Undisputed Elite

Except for Roderick Strong who remained in the WWE and still wrestles for the black and gold brand, the other three members turned All Elite and renewed their faction in AEW. The stable now is known as The Undisputed Elite consisting of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly. The group reunited after the leader of The Elite Kenny Omega was sidelined due to his injury which led Cole to recruit his old buddies.

