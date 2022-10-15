Worrying News for Adam Cole Fans as the AEW Star’s In-Ring Career Could Be Over

According to the latest reports, AEW star Adam Cole, recovering from a concussion and a torn labrum, won’t be back anytime soon.

Adam Cole made his debut at AEW’s All Out PPV last year in September and he received a decent push. However, the former WWE superstar hasn’t been able to perform at his best because of health issues. First, he suffered a torn labrum in May, and then in June, he got concussed during his fatal four-way match.

The earlier reports regarding Adam Cole’s return were not very bad. It was noted that he won’t be undergoing surgery for his torn labrum, but the concussion was a concern. In July, the AEW star gave some insights about his health and noted that he is recovering well and will be back soon.

Now, it has been three months, and there is still no confirmation about his return. In fact, the latest reports are indicating some serious concerns about his health and in-ring future.

Adam Cole could make his AEW return tomorrow or it could be never

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez shed light on the injury status of Adam Cole. They also talked about his AEW return and tried to guess when that could happen.

Dave Meltzer reported that the AEW star is not cleared to wrestle yet. Adam Cole’s concussion is more serious than expected which has made his in-ring return a bit dicey. According to Meltzer, the concussion is bad and the AEW return of Adam Cole depends o when he is cleared to wrestle. It could be tomorrow or it could be never. He stated:

“It’s a bad concussion. Real bad concussion. [Adam Cole]He’ll be back when he’s cleared. It could be tomorrow, and it could be never. You know what I mean?”

Bryan Alvarez also talked about the whole Adam Cole injury issue and he too agreed with Meltzer. Bryan noted that Cole is doing Twitch streams every day but the status of his injury is still blurry.

The Budge got injured during his quest for the IWGP world heavyweight title

At the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022, Adam Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and “Hangman” Adam Page challenged Jay White for the IWGP world title. The fatal four-way match was filled with great in-ring action, some backstabbing, and a lot of over-the-top moves. But, for Adam Cole, nothing good happened during the match. He not only failed to win the title but he also got concussed during the match.

Adam Cole’s injury believed to be a concussion, wishing all the best to him. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) June 27, 2022

Anyway, although fans would want Cole to recover soon and be back in the ring, things aren’t looking good. His concussion appears more serious putting more questions on his AEW future. As of now, nothing can be said until the doctors clear him to be back in the ring. Just like Dave Meltzer noted, it could be tomorrow or it could be never.

