Former WWE superstar Chris Masters may be one of the strongest wrestlers ever

Former WWE superstar Chris Masters’ real-life heroics will blow your mind. Masters once wrestled a tree to save the life of a loved one.

The unsung hero Chris Masters had a short run in the WWE but was pushed massively. WWE has strong athletes galore and when it comes to strength, names like Mark Henry, Braun Strowman, John Cena, and then some come to mind.

Well, the Master of the Full-Nelson or “The Master Lock” Chris Masters is another name that deserves to be added to that list. He is genuinely a man with savage strength. In 2013, former WWE superstar Chris “The Masterpiece” Masters showcased his brute strength outside the ring in a situation that has made him a real-life hero.

After learning that his mother was trapped inside her house with a deranged man, Chris Masters was alarmed. Add to that, the house was on fire which made the situation even worse than it sounds. Chris quickly made it to the house only to find that his mother was locked inside with some man who had lost it.

When cops arrived, they surrounded the house and were trying to figure out their way inside the house until they all saw smoke seeping out. Masters’ patience wore thin and he took matters into his own hands and bear-hugged a tree in hopes of tackling it down which would help clear the way to smash the window to the room. So did the tree tap out to the bear-hug? Indeed it did.

Chris was able to knock it down and during the action, he also suffered from some battle scars on his arm. Chris told ABCNews that he was scared for his mom. “I’m like screw this,” Masters said. “I move into action, probably because it was my mom in the house and I thought, ‘Every second that goes by, why are we just waiting here?'”

“If you saw what I saw coming out the front door, it was crazy,” he said. “The police officers were kind of hesitant and it was like I started quarterbacking the whole thing. I went into hero mode.”

After Masters was able to bring the tree down, the police were able to break the window. Masters and the police were then able to pull Mrs. Mordetzky to safety.

What happened next was the suspect was arrested. Masters revealed on “The Hannibal TV” that the suspect was a drug junkie who was strung out from using meth and other drugs. This led him to break into the house and threaten Masters’ mom that he’d burn the entire place to the ground.

Chris Masters never held any WWE Championship during his career

Despite his early push in the company, it is a shame that the WWE never made a champion out of Chris Masters. Masters was on roll with his “Master-Lock Challenge” making a lot of superstars tap out and concede to him.

The Master-Lock was eventually broken by Bobby Lashley and that’s when things started going downhill for Masters in the WWE. However, his heroics in real life has made him surpass any title status that the WWE has to offer. To Judge Masters by his accolades in the WWE and say that he wasn’t that great is a complete travesty.

It is still uncertain if WWE will bring this real-life savage back to the squared circle but if they do, it will be lovely to watch him tap people out to the legendary Master-Lock.