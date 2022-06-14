“Somebody s**t in his food box” – Mark Henry reveals disgusting backstage prank played on The Rock

The Rock once fell prey to a disgusting backstage prank played by the other wrestlers in the WWE locker room.

The Rock’s run in the WWE in his formative years wasn’t a whale of a time for him. He once fell victim to the locker room hostility. On account of his charismatic personality and good looks, he invited a lot of jealousy from the other wrestlers of the company.

During his heyday in the WWE, it was conspicuous that the Rock was on his way to becoming one of the biggest stars produced by the company. Naturally, this got a lot of other guys jealous and they decided to store poo in The Rock’s lunchbox in hopes of breaking his spirit.

However, it looks like The Rock had taken it in his stride as he was never heard even mentioning the incident in any of his interviews. Today, he is a global phenomenon. The Rock’s journey to stardom was a rough road. Having won multiple Championships under his belt, The Rock went ahead and made his mark in Hollywood.

The degree of success that was in store for The Rock was unpredictable. When his time arrived to shine, he was unstoppable. His greatest achievement by which he is renowned is his physique. The Rock has come a long way with his transformation.

The transition from the WWE to Hollywood is the dream of every pro wrestler. The Rock was the first in, best dressed. Presently, he is the highest-paid actor in the world.

Mark Henry recalls the dirty prank played on The Rock

“World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry revealed that The Rock once fell prey to a disgusting prank. He said on Busted Open Radio, “Me and The Rock, we always had our locker right next to each other.

“I came in and saw people laughing and giggling and running away from where our lockers were.

“I saw his box was open, I grabbed the box and was going to close it and I looked in it and there was s**t in it.

“Somebody s**t in his food box, so of course, I have to dispose of this and tell him, ‘Hey man, don’t leave your food in here’.

“They were envious of us new guys coming in.”

After all that, it’s safe to say that The Rock had the last laugh as he rose to prove his doubters wrong and inspire millions of people around the world.

