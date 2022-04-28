“There was no rehearsal. That was real sh*t” – Mark Henry reveals John Cena actually cried during his fake retirement speech

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry reveals John Cena actually cried during his legendary fake retirement speech segment.

Mark Henry is one of the most classic heel characters in the WWE. He has dabbled with being a babyface as well but in the history of WWE, he is regarded as one of the meanest and fiercest heel characters to ever step foot in the squared circle.

In 2013, Henry was involved in a storyline that raised a lot of eyebrows and riled up the fans. Mark gave hints on his social media connoting his career in pro wrestling was coming to an end.

On an episode of Raw, he was set to make his way into the ring to deliver his retirement speech.

Even John Cena who was the WWE champion at that time happened to be present to commemorate the WWE legend’s career.

It seemed like a sentimental moment for the WWE Universe, John Cena, and Mark Henry until Henry picked up Cena and laid him flat on the mat maneuvering the World’s Strongest Slam with authority.

Following the incident, Henry looked down upon Cena and said “I got a lot left in the tank”.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast,, Mark Henry revealed that John Cena choked up for real at his fake retirement speech on Raw. A part of this storyline, he said, was unscripted and unrehearsed.

He expressed how much thought and effort went into building his retirement speech and that John Cena was oblivious to what it was going to entail.

“That retirement speech, it was over nine months of thought. Nine months of thought is why I came across so clear and so, ‘Wow that was a thrill’.

John didn’t know nothing. The only thing John knew was that at some point I was going to pull him in. That’s all he knew. When John was on the apron crying, that was real.

When John came in feeling sorry for me, that I had never held the wwe title, and he tried to give it to me and I said ‘no’.

‘You take that, you earned that’.

That was unscripted, there was no rehearsal. That was real sh*t. He was crying because he hated to see me go.”

This outburst from Henry gave birth to another classic rivalry between the two professionals of sports entertainment.

