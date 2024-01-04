“Pat vs Brock Lesnar”: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Regrets Swapping Super Bowl Ring for WWE Championship With Logan Paul, Fans React

The noted celebrity boxer and WWE star, Logan Paul, is known for his meetups with various other sporting personas. This time, Paul made a move towards one of the noted NFL stars. Lately, he caught up with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, for a friendly chat. However, Paul even made an exchange deal with Mahomes, which got the fans excited. One of them also expressed that he wanted to watch Mahomes in the WWE ring.

Most fans may know that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on 12 February 2023 for the second time. This is why Mahomes boasts two incredible Super Bowl Rings which are awarded to each member of the winning team. Mahomes also wore one of them to his meeting with Paul. But, the WWE star exchanged his coveted WWE United States Champion title for Mahomes’ Super Bowl ring and lemonade flavored ‘PRIME’ hydration drink.

But now that Mahomes had the WWE United States Championship under his possession, a few fans wanted him to enter the WWE ring as well. One of them even matched him up against the noted WWE and UFC star, Brock Lesnar. His comment read, “Pat Vs Brock Lesnar!!!”

Another one selected a different rival for Mahomes. He wrote, “Mahomes vs LA knight for the belt”

One more viewed the necessity of Mahomes defending the WWE US Championship title now that he had it. His comment read, “Now pat gotta face smb for the royal rumble”.

But one follower chose to mock Paul severely. He wrote, “He gets happy with used things lmao”.

Paul may be working out new deals with his US Championship title. But, a large chunk of WWE fans aren’t pretty pleased about him. The noted YouTuber won the WWE US Championship back in WWE Crown Jewels 2023. However, he hasn’t defended it even once since then. But, recent reports say that it might change soon.

A 40-year-old former WWE star might return to challenge Logan Paul for the title

Paul may have annoyed several WWE fans till the breaking point of their patience due to his inactivity. A large chunk of them don’t want Paul to hold the WWE US Championship title anymore. The fans are finding it hard to accept Paul as a champion who stays interested in various other ventures instead of defending his title. But, recent reports say that a famous former WWE star who was released in 2011 is planning to make a return and challenge Paul for the title.

Well, the wrestler being talked about is none other than the noted, Chris Masters. The inventor of ‘Masters’ Lock’ had his last WWE match in 2011 against Jack Swagger where he lost the bout. But WWE fans have always viewed him as a powerful competitor. But it will be interesting to watch how much of his previous prowess Masters can showcase since he is 40 now.