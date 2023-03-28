Former WWE Superstar Claims He Could Easily Knock Out Logan Paul in a Boxing Match

Logan Paul has only competed in the WWE for a year. However, he has proven to be a natural inside the ring. The Maverick has taken to professional wrestling like a fish to water. Every time he steps inside the squared circle, he leaves the fans wanting for more. The same cannot be said about his time inside a boxing ring. Logan Paul the boxer does not have the greatest boxing record, and former WWE Superstar John Morrison called him out on it recently.

Logan Paul is yet to win a single boxing match in his career. He has faced fellow YouTuber and business partner, KSI, twice, drawing and losing one time each. He has also faced Floyd Mayweather, and expectedly ended up on the losing side.

John Morrison claims he could easily knock out Logan Paul in a boxing match

During a recent appearance on “WrestleBinge”, Morrison explained why Logan Paul was not very good at boxing and even claimed that their fight would end rather quickly as well.

Morrison explained that the Maverick lacked a good defense. He felt that Logan Paul was far too open for check hooks and body shots, and that he did not use his jab enough.

“I don’t think he has very good defense,” Morrison said. “He doesn’t really use his jab nearly enough. He’s wide open for check hooks and body shots. I’m pretty sure I’d knock him out in like the third round.”

Fortunately for Logan Paul, it doesn’t seem that he will take to a boxing ring any time soon. The popular social media influencer can make a lot of money in WWE without the added risk that comes in boxing.

Sure, the WWE is not injury free, as was evident in the aftermath of the match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. However, unlike boxing, the wrestlers in the ring are actively looking to protect him, allowing for a prolonged career.

John Morrison believes Bad Bunny deserved his moment to shine

John Morrison was part of a celebrity match back at WrestleMania 37. He teamed up with The Miz for a match against the team of Damien Priest and Bad Bunny.

The most talked about moment from the match is Bad Bunny performing the Canadian Destroyer on him.

Morrison had high praise for the Grammy winner, because he actually put in a lot of effort to train for the event, even going so far as to postpone several concerts so he had enough time to prepare.

“Bad Bunny was a lifelong wrestling fan and had so much respect for the business, that it was really cool to be around him and to see the amount of effort that he put into training,” Morrison said.

He also added that he felt really cool to take the Canadian Destroyer from him and was glad that he received his moment to shine at WrestleMania 37.

