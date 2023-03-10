Friday Night SmackDown Spoilers Featuring Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Rhea Ripley

Wrestling fans, gear up for an extra special and an action-packed edition of SmackDown this week! SmackDown on 10th March will have banger after banger on its match card. One of the most heavily anticipated matches is the fatal-five-way match to determine the number one contender to face Gunther at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental Championship. On the last edition of SmackDown, a brawl erupted after all five participants made their way to the ring to claim the title shot at the Show of Shows.

WWE even advertised the blockbuster match on Twitter. Aside from the fatal five-way match, the match card is reportedly replete with more exciting matchups. A recent report has leaked the match lineup for the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Spoilers regarding the SmackDown match card for March 10th

According to Xero News, the fatal five-way match will open the show. The participants will battle it out to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 39. It’s worth noting that Kofi Kingston was pulled out from and match due to an injury and replaced by his tag team partner, Xavier Woods.

Further, Legado Del Fantasma will square off against The Judgement Day in tag team action. That’s not all, Braun Strowman and Ricochet will reportedly slug it out with The Viking Raiders in a tag team match. Moving on to the Women’s division, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair will face Shotzi. The report also noted that Rhea Ripley is listed to make her presence felt during The Queen’s match.

More of Cody and Sami when Raw went off air #WWERaw https://t.co/vB980DBuhq — Alexa (@explorativewmn) March 7, 2023

Finally, the night will close with the main event segment featuring Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. It is believed that The Usos will appear during the segment.

Sami Zayn is looking for revenge

The latest edition of Raw saw Jey Uso double-crossing Sami Zayn and reuniting with the Bloodline. At first, it appeared as if Jey was on Zayn’s side as the duo hugged at the ringside. However, Zayn was caught off guard by a superkick the next moment.

Zayn was further dragged into the ring, where the Bloodline took turns pounding on the former Honorary Uce.

The Bloodline was then warded off by Cody Rhodes, who came to the aid of Sami Zayn. Taking to Twitter, Sami Zayn tweeted a picture of the incident and captioned it- “Revenge is coming”.

