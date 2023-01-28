Sami Zayn has been the breakout story for the WWE in the months leading up to the Royal Rumble. So much so that many fans would rather see him win the Rumble and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania instead of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Twelve months ago, no one would have dared to utter the sentence, and now there are legions of fans who would rather see the three-time former Intercontinental Champion win the big one instead of seeing one of the greatest wrestlers in the entire history of WWE make his return. That is completely insane, and yet this is the magic Sami Zayn has spun. However, it seems that Vince McMahon and Triple H do not share that sentiment.

Zayn has become an integral component of the Roman Reigns story. Many are wondering how involved he will be by the end of it. All wheels are spinning at the moment, and it seems that the two are on a collision course. However, it is not known when that’ll happen.

Sami Zayn is not seen as face of the company material by both Triple H and Vince McMahon

Dave Melzter discussed Sami Zayn on Wrestling Observer Radio, and his chances at winning the Royal Rumble. He talked about former champions that were never seen as the face of the company, and believed Zayn was on course to follow suit.

“At this point, I would kind of go in that direction where he would win the championship. But as far as making him the face of the company, can they do that? They won’t,” Meltzer said. “I’ve been absolutely told [that] Vince McMahon and Paul Levesque do not see him as the face of the company.”

Meltzer added that this did not mean he wouldn’t win the Royal Rumble or even be in it. In fact, he admitted that he had no clue about it. Although, he maintained that Sami Zayn was not going to be the focal point of the company anytime soon.

What does Sami Zayn think of his chances of winning the Royal Rumble?

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport, Zayn discussed the odds of him actually winning the 30-man event and challenging Reigns at WrestleMania. Despite the overwhelming support he enjoys at the moment, Zayn believed that the crowd was not as die hard as it was with Daniel Bryan, where they could force WWE’s hands into making him a champion.

“I think there’s a lot of casual fans who are just kind of along for the ride. I don’t think the fans are where they were five, six years ago, where they would kind of revolt.” Zayn said.

Regardless of the outcome of the Royal Rumble tonight, Zayn was more focused on telling a good story. Doing so, he believed, was as good as winning the Rumble and headlining WrestleMania against Roman Reigns.

