“I did not like her. No one did” – Booker T names former 3-time WWE Woman’s Champion as someone who no one liked backstage

WWE Legend Booker T recently stated that former WWE Woman’s Champion Melina had a bad reputation in the locker room.

Considering the time WWE superstars spend together backstage, it is impossible for anyone to please everyone every time. One is likely to have a few critics backstage at some point in his/her career. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T talked about the former WWE superstar Melina and stated that she wasn’t liked backstage in WWE.

While speaking on a recent episode of his podcast “The Hall Of Fame”, Booker T expressed his opinions on various topics including the MJF-Tony Khan controversy. The Former King of the Ring winner also talked about Melina’s WWE Career and her reputation in the locker room.

‘Hell to deal with in the locker room…’ Booker T on Melina

During the podcast, Booker T opened up about his experience with the former woman’s champion, Melina. When a fan stated Melina should get the respect she deserves, the WWE veteran admitted that did not like Melina at first.

In fact, the 2-time Hall of Famer claimed nobody in the locker room was a fan of her back then. He said:

As far as Melina goes, I really like Melina now; I did not like Melina in her day. No one did… hell to deal with in the locker room.”

Booker T also pinned his thoughts about Melina not getting the respect she deserves. He noted it had nothing to do with Melina’s in-ring capabilities. The Hall of Famer thinks it’s because of her leaving the company. Booker T even proclaimed that Melina was the best female wrestler in that locker room. He said:

“I don’t think that’s why she doesn’t get much love or anything like that, maybe it was the departure of Melina, more than anything. I’ve always said, as far as talent goes, there was nobody better than Melina.”

The WWE Veteran believes although Melina was controversial, there was nobody better than her in the ring back then.

The ‘Not-So-Liked Superstar’ has been a multi-time champion in WWE

Melina had a successful run with WWE as she won the Women’s Championship three times. Melina also held the Divas Championship twice during her 6-year tenure with WWE. She, alongside Mickie James, was thought of as the replacement for Trish Stratus and Lita. But unfortunately, she was released from the company in 2011.

Although she made a few appearances since then, Melina hasn’t worked full-time with WWE since then. However, her entry in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble came as a surprise to all fans. There were rumors about the former star resigning with WWE, but none of that sort has happened.

