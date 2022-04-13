Gabriel Rosado pays tribute to John Cena by walking out to his Entrance Music to the ring

Gabriel Rosado used the entrance music of cenation leader John Cena before his recent fight against Shane Mosley Jr.

American Professional Boxer Gabriel Rosado is well known for delighting his fans by using amusing appearances in the ring. Likewise, the boxing star recently made his entrance using a theme song of a familiar WWE legend. Using the theme music of John Cena, Gabriel Rosado recently entered the ring for his fight against Shane Mosley Jr.

Before his recent match against Shane Mosley Jr., Rosado entered the ring on the nostalgic ‘The Time Is Now’ entry song used by the cenation leader to enter the ring. He amused all combat sports lovers and, at the same time, paid tribute to the WWE legend John Cena.

The 36-year-old got some nostalgia and caught the attention of the fans in attendance during his entrance for the match. Rosado also showed the fans some of his dance moves in a fancy robe syncing to the entrance song.

Gabriel Rosado came out to the John Cena music 🔥#GarciaTagoe | @KingGabRosado pic.twitter.com/GzgdqWGSO8 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 10, 2022

Rosado entering the ring with the background sound of John Cena was pleasing to watch. It was appealing not only for the boxing fans but for the hardcore WWE fans as well.

The Puerto Rican is a pure entertainer in and outside the squared circle

Although Gabriel Rosado does not have a noteworthy professional boxing record, he has fought some memorable battles with world champions. The fight against the middleweight champion, Gennady Golovkin, is one of the significant fights of Rosado’s Boxing career. The fight got Rosado so much appreciation that it is still remembered as a highlight of his career.

Not just the ring, Rosado has entertained his fans by making an appearance in the movie ‘Creed’. Although it was a very short cameo, Rosado successfully grabbed the attention of the hardcore boxing fans.

Rosado lost his match against Shane Mosley Jr. by a TKO

Although he lost the fight, he earned the respect and appreciation of the fans in attendance. Rosado showed a lot of grit and willpower to continue the fight even after facing brutal injuries. Eventually, it was Mosley who defeated Rosado via technical knockout in the 7th round.

