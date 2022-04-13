Boxing

Gabriel Rosado pays tribute to John Cena by walking out to his Entrance Music to the ring

Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"LaMelo Ball is 6'7", Trae Young is 6'. It's a tall man's sport!": Skip Bayless unveils controversial reasoning behind why he believes Hornets star has better future
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Gabriel Rosado pays tribute to John Cena by walking out to his Entrance Music to the ring

Gabriel Rosado used the entrance music of cenation leader John Cena before his recent fight…