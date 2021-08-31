Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley rematch date revealed. The two fought each other for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Bobby Lashley succesfully defended his WWE Championship against Goldberg at SummerSlam. However, the finish of the match indicated that the fued was far from over. Goldberg would later confirm that he was indeed coming after Lashley again.

Also read: Backstage update on Sasha Banks and when she is expected to return to WWE

While speaking with WWE Digital, the WWE Hall of Famer said that he had ligament damage and an impending knee surgery but added that he is not done with the WWE Champion. His objective now, is not the title but to beat the pulp out of the Almighty.

“What I do care about is that dirty son of a b**ch Bobby Lashley and what he did to my son at SummerSlam. I just left the house. Gage’s shoulder is all jacked up. His neck hurts. God knows what a dude that size could have done to my son. So, the objective’s changed. I’m not coming for the WWE Championship. I’m coming for Bobby Lashley’s soul and I will rip it straight from his chest.”

“I’m not coming for the WWE Championship. I’m coming for Bobby Lashley’s SOUL and I will rip it straight from his chest.”@Goldberg has a clear message for The All Mighty #WWEChampion @fightbobby following what happened to his son Gage at #SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/cszXEDeFTj — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2021



Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley rematch date revealed

According to Wrestlevotes, WWE have pencilled the rematch for the pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The two heavyweights will next fight at Crown Jewel, which will take place in October.

“As if it wasn’t obvious, source states WWE is planning on the Goldberg vs Lashley rematch to take place in Saudi Arabia in October.”

As if it wasn’t obvious, source states WWE is planning on the Goldberg vs Lashley rematch to take place in Saudi Arabia in October. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 30, 2021



Lashley won their previous encounter after MVP attacked Goldberg with his cane. Lashley then focussed on Goldberg’s injured knee leading to the referee handing the Almighty the win via stoppage. Lashley then continued his beatdown until Gage, Goldberg’s son, attacked Lashley from behind.

A startled Lashley choked Gage out before leaviung him in the ring. Once aware of what happened, Goldberg screamed at Lashley warning him of what was in store for him.

WWE will return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21 for Crown Jewel 2021.

Click here for more Wrestling News