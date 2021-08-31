Backstage update on Sasha Banks and when she is expected to return to WWE. The Boss has been off WWE TV for quite some time now.

Sasha Banks was originally scheduled to face Bianca Belair at SummerSlam for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, just before the Pay Per View, she was pulled from live events. This was followed by Banks missing out on WWE TV including the go-home show.

It was confirmed on the day of the show that the Boss was not present at SummerSlam and was replaced by Becky Lynch. Banks did not appear on the SmackDown after and it seems she will not feature in the upcoming episode as well but she may return sooner rather than later.

According to PWInsider, Sasha Banks was not at this week’s SmackDown tapings.

“Banks was not on the road for WWE this past weekend and unless there is a last minute change, we are told she will not be returning this week, either.”

The Boss is expected to make her return by September 10th. This is the date of the the Super Smackdown taping in New York City at Madison Square Garden. However, nothing is certain until it happens and this is merely the current expectation of the company internally.

There is no word on what exactly is keeping the Boss away from television. It was previously reported that Both Banks and Belair could miss SummerSlam. In the end, it was only Banks who failed to be cleared for the biggest party of the summer.

Becky Lynch, her replacement, went on to beat Belair for the title in under 30 seconds to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

