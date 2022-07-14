“He’s better off staying in AEW” – Chris Jericho pins his views on how MJF will be booked in WWE

Former WWE superstar Chris Jericho recently talked about his AEW fellow MJF and foreshadowed his fate in WWE.

Both, Maxwell Jacob Freidman, also known as MJF, and Chris Jericho have been the top stars of AEW since its debut in 2019. The superstars are acquainted with each other very well as they performed both as allies and against each other as well. But, MJF shocked everyone with his recent pipebomb against Tony Khan and asked for his release from the company. The conflict is still ongoing as MJF has been suspended from the company.

Recently, The Demo God Chris Jericho voiced his opinion on MJF’s future with WWE. MJF isn’t happy with his treatment in AEW and feels his boss is more focused on spending money on ex-WWE superstars. In the past, he has expressed his desire to join WWE at some point in the future.

Chris Jericho believes MJF’s character will get watered down if he goes to WWE

This isn’t the first time Jericho has talked about the ongoing controversy between MJF and AEW. Earlier, the Demo God took to Twitter where he indirectly suggested to MJF that the grass on the other side isn’t as green as it looks.

But recently, Chris Jericho spoke with ‘talksport‘ where he discussed the whole situation and guessed how WWE will book MJF. Jericho believes MJF’s character will get watered down there and it’s better if he stays in AEW. Nevertheless, the first AEW champion understood if MJF isn’t happy in AEW, he will explore his options to see where he fits the best.

Jericho further referenced his move from WCW to WWE to AEW and compared it with where players come and go. He said:

“Oh absolutely, his character would be watered down in WWE. He’s better off staying in AEW. But, again, don’t stick your finger in the light socket… I did it to come to AEW. I walked away from WWE… Same thing happened when I left WCW to come to WWE. Sometimes you got to take a chance and if you believe in yourself and you feel you aren’t getting your dues, then you got to go elsewhere.”

Chris Jericho on the MJF/AEW contract situation. “He has a lot to learn. He’s not as good as he thinks he is. It really is nothing to do with me, but I’m sure he’ll be back. 18 months is a long time to stay at home. “…He’s better off staying in AEW.”https://t.co/vVWylgeYyZ — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 20, 2022

AEW management and the curious case of Maxwell Jacob Freidman

Since its debut in 2019, AEW has been counted as the biggest rival of pro wrestling giant, WWE. If any superstar leaves WWE or is released, the first obvious place considered for them is AEW. In fact, stars like Dean Ambrose, Daniel Bryan, Adan Cole, and many more have signed with AEW after quitting WWE.

As far as MJF is concerned, he has been a top heel throughout his AEW career. In fact, he is currently being considered one of the best pro wrestlers when it comes to mic skills. But, the 26-year-old seems unhappy with his position in the company and feels he deserves more money. MJF expressed his dissatisfaction and did it through a pipebomb promo on the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite.

During his promo, the 26-years old AEW star took shots at AEW President, Tony Khan and slammed him for signing ex-WWE stars. MJF even called his boss ‘a fuc#ing mark’ and demanded his release from AEW.

As of now, it is unclear whether MJF will be released or not as his current contract will expire in early 2024. However, AEW has removed MJF from their roster pages and also removed his merchandise from the store.

