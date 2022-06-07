“He always elevated the shows and the people he was working with” – Kevin Owens talks about his experience with WWE Legend

Kevin Owens recently talked about WWE Legend Triple H and praised him for what he has done for the pro-wrestling industry.

Triple H’s past has not been that exemplary when it comes to working with upcoming wrestlers. The King of the Kings has been accused of burying young superstars many times in the past. Current WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently recalled his experience working with ‘The Game’ Triple H.

The Cerebral Assassin has been the driving force behind WWE’s NXT brand. Triple H has recruited several superstars from the independent scene between 2012 and 2019. Kevin Owens is also one of the finds of Triple H.

Kevin Owens talks about rumors surrounding Triple H and shares his own experience

During his interview with TalkSPORT, Kevin Owens talked about Triple H’s reputation and cleared up the rumors by sharing his personal experience with the 14-time World Champion.

The 3-Time WWE United States Champion stated that he never got any bad vibes from the legend. In fact, Owens claimed that Triple H lifted the shows and all those who shared the ring with him.

“There was always this reputation about him, right? I always thought he was really good at what he did. And, to me, he always elevated the shows he was on and the people he was working with. So I never really got that vibe of the reputation.” Owens said.

“A lot of us wouldn’t be here without him [Triple H].” Proclaims the Prizefighter

Talking about his experience, The Canadian superstar stated that Triple H is all about growth and elevating young talents and has lived up to his expectations several times. The 2-Time WWE Intercontinental Champion further stated that a lot of current WWE superstars are there only because of ‘The Cerebral Assassin’ Triple H.

The Prizefighter seemed very appreciative of what Triple H has brought to the pro-wrestling industry. He said:

“I wasn’t surprised when I met him that he was a guy who was all about growing the industry and giving people a chance. He proved my assumptions right many times over the past few years and a lot of us – a lot of us – wouldn’t be here without him.”

The King of Kings may have been accused of burying superstars in the past, but his stint in NXT has undoubtedly given back a lot to the company.

Talents recruited by Triple H are now successful main roster stars and feuding with legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin. Kevin Owens went face-to-face with The Texas RattleSnake at Wrestlemania 38 in a ‘No Holds Bared’ match. The match was a treat to watch and well received by the fans and pundits.

