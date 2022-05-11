“Wrestlers on the main roster earn at least $250,000” – Triple H reveals the minimum salary of Raw and SmackDown Superstars

Retired WWE Superstar Triple H recently disclosed the minimum Salary of WWE stars from its red and blue brand.

Over the Wrestlemania 38 weekend, WWE held trials in Dallas where university athletes contested to get a WWE contract. Sports website The Athletic covered these WWE trials and discussed WWE’s salary structure that the WWE contract holders receive. According to the website, Triple H disclosed the minimum Salaries of WWE stars from Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown.

Triple H discloses the minimum salary given by WWE to its main rosters superstars

During the Wrestlemania week trials, Triple talked to ‘The Athletic‘ and spoke on various things including the salary of superstars. Although ‘The Game’ isn’t involved with NXT since his cardiac event last year, he was the founder and executive producer of the brand. The Athletic reported that the 14-time WWE champion stated that the main roster stars get paid a minimum of $250,000 per year.

According to reports, the highest-paid superstar is Brock Lesnar who gets a base pay of $12 million/year. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns earns a base pay of $5 million each year making him the highest-paid full-time WWE Superstar.

WWE prefers young athletes over established stars of other promotions

Over the last few years, WWE has gone through a recent change in its recruitment strategy. WWE used to look to sign the top wrestlers from the other promotions and other independent scenes. Well, the wrestling giant has now changed its strategy and looks to sign young collegiate athletes. WWE then readies the talents at its Performance Center and molds them in the WWE way.

For Example, WWE signed Gable Steveson last year in September. The company is doing its best to establish him as the next big thing in WWE. The Olympic Gold Medalist was drafted to WWE Raw last year. At this year’s Wrestlemania, Stephenie McMahon introduced Steveson in front of more than 75000 people.

Another young signing by WWE was Brock Lesnar’s lookalike, Parker Boudreaux. Although WWE released him recently, it seems the company is looking for young talent to build them as big superstars.

WWE’s changed recruitment strategy doesn’t mean that the company will never sign big stars from other promotions. Of course, there will be signings from other promotions. But the percentage of stars from other promotions will be very less as compared to young talents.

Recently, AEW’s founding member Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE. The American Nightmare was revealed as the surprise partner for Seth Freakin Rollins at this year’s Wrestlemania.

