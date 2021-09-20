“He did a lot for me and I’m forever thankful to him” – John Cena thanks WWE Hall of Famer for teaching him valuable lessons

John Cena thanks WWE Hall of Famer for teaching him valuable lessons throughout his career and helping him remain grounded before one of the biggest moments of his career.

John Cena is one of the biggest names in wrestling today. In fact, he is one of the very few to break into the main stream and enjoy popularity and success in Hollywood as well. Before all that happened however, the Cenation leader was toiling it hard in the ring.

As a young Dr. of Thugonomics, Cena was already gaining momentum with the fans. Vince saw in him what everyone else was and he was given the chance to climb atop the mountain at Wrestlemania 21 where he was scheduled to face John Bradshaw Layfield for the WWE Championship.

John Cena thanks WWE Hall of Famer JBL for teaching him valuable lessons

While speaking at the Florida Supercon panel, Cena recalled a backstage meeting before the match with JBL and Vince McMahon where Bradshaw told him that he’d be winning the championship that night.

“John was always great about keeping you grounded, and he did a lot for me and I’m forever thankful to him. That’s the one thing I remember from that day, him turning to me deadpan and saying, ‘You are winning!’ And almost like, ‘Get over yourself man, I’m trying to build myself up as the biggest obstacle you can overcome which is why it’s raining money and you’re going to win so that’s going to be enough for this evening so just take that and you’re going to be good.’ I really thank him for not only that lesson but he gave me a bunch of lessons through my career.”

You can watch the full video of the panel discussion here:



