“He’s not the good guy people think he is” – WWE Hall of Famer hits out at Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer hits out at Hulk Hogan. He said that the two were never friends back then and they still are not to this very day.

Hulk Hogan is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. It is argued by many that he is the most important wrestler in the history of pro-wrestling. He was instrumental after all to the success of WWE and their flagship show Wrestlemania back in the 80’s, which ultimately allowed wrestling to foray into the mainstream.

His rise to the top however, has come at the expense of many severed relationships. Many wrestlers in the past have spoken of their disdain towards Hulk Hogan and his actions behind the scenes. You can now add Charles Wright (a.k.a. The Godfather) to that list.

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather hits out at Hulk Hogan

Speaking on the Midnight Hustle Podcast, The Godfather recalled the time he was working with Hulk Hogan. He refused to divulge the details but made it clear that he wasn’t fond of the Hulkster.

“I was going through a bad divorce at that time, so Hogan, Warrior, Sid… that s*** didn’t mean anything to me. I mean, nothing. I didn’t care about Hogan, bro. He wasn’t no friend of mine. Still isn’t, you know. It doesn’t even matter, doesn’t even matter. He’s not the good guy people think he is, and I’ll let it go at that.”

The Godfather was portraying the Papa Shango gimmick during Wrestlemania 8. He was supposed to cause the disqualification during the Hogan was Sid Justice match. However, the finish changed because he arrived late to the ring.

The 60-year old explained in the same interview that he reached the ring late because he was sent out late by the officials. He also added that the reason he was thrusted in the main event scene at the time was because the WWE lacked top heels at the time.

“They had nobody else with heat on them so I kind of got thrown to the dogs, but that’s business, bro. I’m a businessman. It is what it is. The thing on being late, they just sent me late. I never even knew I was late. I just knew when they sent me I was supposed to go.”

Hogan has had his reputation torn to shreds since an audio clip of him using racist language from 2007 emerged. He was even booed at Wrestlemania 37 despite the event taking place in his adopted home state of Florida.

