“He got me to drive from Austin to San Antonio just so he could rib me” – The Undertaker recalls Vince McMahon playing a hilarious prank on him

The Undertaker recalled a time when Vince McMahon pranked him resulting in him chasing him through the arena.

The Undertaker spoke to Dallas Morning News ahead of his induction into the WWE Class of 2022 Hall of Fame. He recalled Vince McMahon and the entire WWE roster playing a prank on him.

“We were in San Antonio Texas, it was going to be Shawn Michaels Appreciation Night. I live right up the road, they call me. ‘Hey, do you want to be part of Shawn Michaels Appreciation Night?’

I was like, ‘well, of course, I want to be part of it.’

They were like, ‘well, we want it to be a surprise, so when you get here we are going to put you in a bus, and you’ll stay in there until it’s time to come out, we don’t want Shawn to see you.’

‘Okay, I’m good.’”

The Deadman spent hours on a tour bus to avoid detection only to find out later that he was needed on the rehearsal night. Naturally he was enraged when he found out.

“So I get there and there’s somebody there to greet me, and I go on the tour bus, and I’m sitting on the tour bus and I am there maybe two or three hours. Finally, Michael Hayes comes out to the bus, he goes, ‘hey, Vince wants to rehearse.’

I go, ‘wait a minute, I thought this was supposed to be a surprise.’

“So I blow a gasket, ‘I’ve been in this bus for hours now, what’s the point?’

I am all p*ssed off, I said, ‘no, I’m not coming out until later, you go tell Vince I am staying on the bus.’

So he leaves, comes back and he said, ‘Vince wants to rehearse.’

So I storm off the bus, I am storming through the arena.”

‘I knew I had been got’

The Undertaker understood that he had become a victim of the prank played by Vince McMahon as he saw his fellow WWE Superstars sitting in the arena bleachers.

“I go through the stage where we come out on Raw or whatever, and as soon as I walk out on the stage, all of the talents are all sitting up in the bleachers. This never happens, everybody is always off kind of doing their own thing. Everybody’s sitting in the bleachers, no one is ringside other than Vince. I walk out onto the stage, and at that moment, I knew I had been got.”

The wrestling legend also detailed the showcase of his video on the 700th episode of the Monday Night Raw.

“The lights in the arena go dark, this is early in the day, right? There’s no fans. The arena goes dark, the Tron stars playing. Basically, you know the packages we play before a match, they give the history of whatever match is about to go on in the ring. It’s basically one of those. It’s like, The Undertaker and they go through my streak. He couldn’t be beaten.”

“But this year’s WrestleMania, it’s The Undertaker vs. The Coat.’

The whole time I was trying to get out of the coat, they had another handheld filming me trying to get out of the coat. They’re playing that video on the Tron, all the talent is out there laughing, having a great time. Vince is so proud of himself that he got me to drive from Austin to San Antonio just so that he could rib me.”

The Deadman also said that he chased the WWE Chairman through the arena.

“In true Undertaker and Vince form, I take off after him. So here’s this 70-year-old billionaire, running through the arena, laughing uncontrollably. I am trying to catch up to him. So, he would do things like that. I can only imagine what his mind is doing right now. I am going to walk out that night looking over my shoulder. Looking for anything he could do to me to play some kind of practical joke on me. I don’t put it past him one bit” concluded The Undertaker.



The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

