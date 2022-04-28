“He hugged me and said how much he loved it” – WWE Hall of Famer shares personal moment with Vince McMahon that brought tears to the WWE Chairman’s eyes

Jerry Lawler once revealed a heart-touching moment when his action made his WWE boss Vince McMahon emotional and hug him.

WWE chairman Vince McMahon has pictured himself as a villainous authority figure in the ring most of the time. On his Dinner With The King Podcast, Jerry Lawler once shared an incident that made Vince McMahon emotional.

Although Mr. McMahon loves to present himself as a greedy and ruthless authority figure, there is a softer side to Vince McMahon. There have been very few moments when fans or anyone else has witnessed the soft side of the WWE owner.

Jerry Lawler talks about his heartwarming moment with Vince McMahon

Talking on his Dinner With The King Podcast, Lawler shared an incident from the past that almost brought tears to Vince McMahon’s eyes. Jerry Lawler loves drawing and once sketched Vince McMahon Sr., Vince McMahon Jr., and Shane McMahon in one picture. He then showed that picture to Vince McMahon. Describing the meeting, Lawler said:

“I opened the portrait up, and he immediately looked at it, and his hand covered his mouth. And he turned away like immediately. He turned away and walked over into a corner. And he just stood there for maybe a couple of minutes, and he slowly came back and looked at the picture again.”

Jerry Lawler further said that Vince hugged him and told him how much he loved the picture. Lawler did not expect Vince McMahon to get this emotional. The Owner of WWE adored the sketch as it symbolized the three generations of McMahons in one frame. Jerry Lawler also stated that he had never seen Vince being that emotional before.

“I was shocked, and then he hugged me and said how much he loved it. But that was like the one moment that I ever really saw from Vince that kind of emotion,” He added.

Further, on the podcast, Lawler also claimed that the picture is still hanging in Vince McMahon’s office.

The most influential family in the history of the pro-wrestling business

For more than 60 years, the McMahons have been leading the pro-wrestling industry. Not only have they drawn enormous money from wrestling over the years, but they have also made wrestling famous across the globe. It started as WWWF by Vince McMahon Sr. in the 60s and became WWF/WWE by his son Vince McMahon Jr.

Wrestling lovers have seen The McMahon family battling each other in the ring numerous times. But the incident shared by Jerry Lawler shows how humble of a man Vince McMahon is backstage.

