“He knows how to do them” – Triple H giving a firm message to Vince McMahon by re-inviting the released WWE stars

Triple H has decided to bring back the wrestlers who were released during the time of the former WWE Boss, Vince McMahon.

Dutch Mantell has recently spoken about Triple H’s decision to bring back the wrestlers who were released during the time of the former WWE Boss, Vince McMahon. Dutch believes that the step taken by Triple H is a direct message to former WWE Chief, Vince McMahon.

Many former NXT talents including Karrion Kross and Scarlett were ousted under Vince McMahon’s regime on the main roster. Dutch coined his opinion saying that Triple H could have been angry about the way WWE handled NXT and its graduates over the past few years during the regime of Vince McMahon.

Triple H giving a firm message to Vince McMahon by re-inviting the released WWE stars

But now that Vince is no more in the frame, it is Triple H who must be eager to prove to the former boss that his vision for NXT wasn’t flawed. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch said that Triple H could have taken that as a personal shot what Vince had done to the currently released NXT stars.

Dutch also said that Triple H must be eager to prove Vince wrong by undoing what the former Boss has done. By doing this Mantell feels that Triple H wants to show the whole world what this guy has got. Dutch further said that is the project of Triple H and it is needed to see how it works out.

Karrion Kross lost all his momentum when McMahon put a bizarre mask on him and altered his entire on-screen presentation. Triple H has rightly reverted Kross to his NXT persona. Also, the fans believe that Kross should have remained during his earlier run as well. Dutch Mantell also added that Triple H would not have forgotten about the recent setbacks in NXT. Speaking about the same he said,

“Got to go a hell of a lot better than Vince had planned for him, which was nothing. I don’t know why he would take all that hard work and dump it out like garbage. And if you’re Triple H, you’re thinking; it’s almost a signal to the person who designed that. Then they don’t have any respect for your work, and it’s not forgotten. I think Triple H is going to show him the right way to do things. And he knows how to do them, he can.”