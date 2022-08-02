“He was strongly urged to step out” – Former WWE Manager says Vince McMahon was urged to give up his position by Stephanie McMahon

The former manager of WWE recently said that he strongly feels that it was Stephanie McMahon who urged Vince McMahon to give up his position.

In the recent development relating to the former Chief of WWE, it was found that Vince McMahon has announced his retirement from WWE. The announcement came as a shocker on the part of the wrestling universe. Nobody had expected Vince to announce his retirement.

Now, the former manager of WWE has opened up about the same. The former manager of WWE, Dutch Mantell believes there might have been backstage pressure on Vince McMahon to announce his full-time retirement from WWE. It has to be noted that the former Chief of WWE attracted heat following multiple Wall Street Journal reports revealing several misconduct allegations against him.

Dutch discussed the same on Smack Talk. His reply about Vince came when the former manager, Mantell encountered the question of whether people within WWE played a role in Vince’s game-changing decision. Regarding this, Mantell specifically mentioned Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan. It has to be noted that both, Stephanie and Nick have been announced as co-CEOs in the aftermath of Vince’s statement.

Vince McMahon was urged to give up his position by Stephanie McMahon

Speaking about the same Mantell said that he feels it to be a forced retirement. Dutch said that he feels Vince was strongly urged to step out of the way. He further hinted Stephanie, the daughter of Vince McMahon to be the one behind his retirement of Vince.

He also said that there might also be Nick Khan alongside Stephanie McMahon. The former manager further said that Nick Khan and Stephanie have both filled the spot that Vince had. He also added that he is unsure about how it is going to work.

“So the question is, was he strongly urged to step aside, or did he resign out of his own volition? I think he was strongly urged to step out of the way,” noted Dutch Mantell. “I think Stephanie had something to do with that. Probably Nick Khan, and as we know, Nick Khan and Stephanie have both filled the spot that Vince had. So, I don’t know how that’s going to work.”

Earlier, it was the daughter of Vince, Stephanie McMahon who kicked off the latest SmackDown episode. In the episode Stephanie addressed her father’s shocking tweet about his retirement. Stephanie cut an emotional promo, speaking about Vince McMahon’s message to the WWE Universe.