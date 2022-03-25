Wrestling

“Vince, you have to let me put this guy over” – Chris Jericho recalls convincing Vince McMahon to let a young John Cena beat him

Chris Jericho John Cena
Ajay Morab

WWE Latest News
Speaking at ‘The Kurt Angle Show,’ Chris Jericho revealed that he had to talk Vince…