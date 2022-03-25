“Vince, you have to let me put this guy over” – Chris Jericho recalls convincing Vince McMahon to let a young John Cena beat him

Speaking at ‘The Kurt Angle Show,’ Chris Jericho revealed that he had to talk Vince McMahon into letting John Cena pick up a win against him.

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He has several accolades to his name and is one of the most celebrated wrestler in WWE history. His biggest contribution to the company however, is perhaps putting John Cena over an setting him off to future superstardom.

The now AEW star was recently a guest on the Kurt Angle show. Chris Jericho revealed that he had to convince Vince McMahon into giving John Cena the win in their match. The WWE Chairman did not see the point of doing so but Jericho persuaded him to do so and the rest is history.

Jericho said:

“I called Vince one night when Cena was first starting our first Pay-Per-View and I said, ‘Vince, you have to let me put this guy over’.

He said, ‘Why? He doesn’t mean anything.’

I said, ‘He could mean something, but if you just put him on this big Pay-Per-View and I win, then what’s the point?’

because he had just done the big match with you, Kurt, and it was great, and you beat him as you should have. But if we keep fu*king beating him, it doesn’t matter.”

“So he did a great job with Kurt, and Kurt beat him. He’ll do a great job with me. And what if he beats me?

Oh my gosh, he’s starting to rise.

So it wasn’t ever about, I have to win or I have to do this, it was what’s best for the show, and what’s best for the match. Because I had an opinion and never cared about expressing it, that got me heat at the beginning, but then that got me respect in the end.”

‘The Invasion Pay-per-view was the highest payoff I ever got’

“There’s a million things they could have done. They could have run that Invasion Pay-Per-view for a year. The Invasion Pay-per-view was the highest payoff I ever got in the WWE besides two or three Wrestlemanias,” he said.

“I was in 12 Wrestlemanias and it beat nine of them. That’s how big it was. It was a giant, giant check and it was a 10 man match. Think about that. How much money did that Pay-Per-View make to pay the 10 guys in the main event that much?

So what if that was the first one? Vince wasn’t interested. He’d been at war with WCW for so long. He got a big blow-off from it, and he said you’re done, and that was his goal. He wants to kill it, squash it, end it, done. That’s what he did.” Concluded Chris Jericho.

